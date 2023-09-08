spotlight | ruel – wienkonzert.com

Posted on 7. September 2023

ruel vincent van dijk, better known as „ruel„, was born in london on 10/29/2022 and moved to sydney, australia with his family a few years later. in his childhood he learned to play the guitar and he did his first gigs at a young age. in 2015 he accepted “the voice kids australia‘ and got a lot of attention. two years later in 2017 his debut single “golden years“, but only with his second single “don’t tell me‘ ruel finally made it onto the australian charts.

after a tour with “khalid” ruel’s first ep “ready“. further releases were not long in coming: the ep “free time‘ was released in 2019, the ep ‘bright lights, red eyes“ saw the light of day in 2020. after that it was quiet for a while about the musician.

some time later a sign of life finally followed in the form of another release: “ruel” released the long-awaited debut album “4th wall“ in January 2023! now “ruel” is on a world tour, which of course was named after his record: “4th wall world tour”. on 09/16/2023 he will also make a stop in vienna’s simm city and there are still tickets! So be quick and experience a true shooting star live!

16.09.2023 / ruel in der simm city (fb-event) (tickets)

