spotlight | seafret – wienkonzert.com

It was in 2011 when Jack Sedman and Harry Drag met at an open mic session. It took a few more years before the two Brits finally decided to do so in 2014.seafret” to found. They moved to London and started releasing EPs and a long player: “give me something“ appeared in September 2014, “oceans“ followed in January 2015 and the first album “tell me it’s real“ saw the light of day in January 2016. They got a taste of the charts and played on the FM4 frequency in 2016 before producing new music again. The EP “acoustic sessions“, in September 2018 the EP “monsters“. In between they were always on tour.
the second album “most of us are strangers“was released in March 2020, the accompanying Austria concert (shortly before the album was released and the pandemic broke out) in February 2020 was wonderful. now the duo is out with their third album “wonderland“at the start, which hit the stores in April 2023, and presents it in one of the most beautiful locations in Vienna: the arena. So if you’re looking for a really good, intense concert, you shouldn’t miss “Seafret”. it will be great!
16.11.2023 / seafret in der arena (fb-event) (tickets)
I like it:
Like Loading…