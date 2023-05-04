„shitney beers“ is actually called maxi haug, studied at the pop academy and started releasing music in 2018. the result was four self-directed ep’s and numerous appearances. in july 2021 the debut album “welcome to miami“. that was, so to speak, the ticket to higher music circles: “shitney beers” was, for example, the support act for “thees uhlmann”, “die nerven” and “fjort” and attracted attention at showcase festivals such as the “waves festival” in vienna im september 2022. in december 2022 the second album “this is pop‘ and the associated tour brings maxi haug and ‘shitney beers’ to the Vienna arena.

what awaits you there? really wonderful singer/songwriter music – but also rousing indie pop music. fresh texts about not so everyday topics, deeply sad but also funny – “shitney beers” will give us everything we need. that’s why we should all make a pilgrimage to the arena because it will definitely be a very nice concert evening!

08.05.2023 / shitney beers in der arena (fb-event) (tickets)

