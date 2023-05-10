Home » spotlight | siamese elephants – wienkonzert.com
spotlight | siamese elephants

Posted on 9. May 2023

siamese elephantsare singer alex kriz, bassist omar abdalla, guitarist areg barseghian and drummer markus schwarz, come from vienna and have been making music together since 2014. at some point the group decided not only to attract attention with wonderful concerts, but also to bring sound recordings to the public.

in october the debut ep “about astronauts“. more rousing performances followed, but also rousing music videos for even more rousing songs. the number “dancing in the city” became a small hit and in reality only prepared for the next hits: with the debut album “what happened in the social club?” were the next catchy tunes like “few problems” and “fishbowl“ in the starting blocks.

in the course of the second album “there goes the sunNot only was the grandiose single “moshing to a lovesong” released, but also tour dates. one date brings the indie band to the fluc wanne – you will never experience such good music for so little money again! treat yourself to a ticket now and soon be dancing to the tunes of the coolest band in town!

16.05.2023 / siamese elephants im fluc (fb-event) (tickets)

