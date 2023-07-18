spotlight | sisters festival – wienkonzert.com

Posted on 4. Juli 2023

because the festival landscape is largely male-dominated, the new “sisters festival“ everything is different now: the organizers and the crew are all female, the line up is female and the supporting program deals with topics that affect women. but of course everyone is welcome, regardless of gender.

the festival day will be opened in the open air area of ​​the arena with the wonderful “aygyul“, who will really shake everyone up with her afternoon rave. then continue with the “dives“, a women’s rock band with strong opinions. a big voice can be expected at the third program item: the irish woman “amy montgomery‘ everyone will sing against the wall! the festival day will end with a stunning performance by the french pop duo “cocorosie” completed. okay not quite finished, you can also look forward to an after show with the techno queen “the sword” be happy!

07.07.2023 / sisters festival im open air areal der arena (fb-event) (tickets)

