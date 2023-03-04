archie langley, wie „st. Monday“ real name means, grew up on the south coast of england. he got his first guitar when he was 12 and a few years later he was trying to start his musical career around portsmouth and hampshire. but somehow it didn’t really want to work. at the age of 21 he had the spontaneous idea to go to london and then everything took its course: the next evening he played at an open mic night, he was offered a couch as a place to sleep, where he finally lived for six months. this was the cornerstone for his new life in the capital as a full-time musician.

in the summer of 2020 he released his debut ep “heavy words“, first songs like “ruin” and “you’ve got the wrong guy” and he could look forward to working with edm greats like kygo. In 2021 the single “nights like this“, which became his most successful to date. after touring with bands like “kodaline”, the singer/songwriter can now look forward to his first headline tour with his own band. the brit is also coming to vienna for an appointment and if you like heartache songs, you should definitely organize a ticket and make your way to chelsea!

08.03.2023 / st. lundi im chelsea (fb-event) (tickets)

