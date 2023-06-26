spotlight | tove lo – wienkonzert.com

“ebba tove elsa nilsson” was born in sweden on october 29th, 1987 – at the age of three she was given the nickname “tove lo“, which also became her stage name a few years later. she discovered a love for music during her childhood, she wrote her first songs at the age of 10 or 11, after that she went to a school specializing in music.

after finishing school, “tove lo” wanted to gain a foothold in the music business. even though she met a lot of real people, she released her first single “love ballad“ in october 2012 on my own initiative. in march 2013 followed “habits“ – and thus a first breakthrough. in autumn 2014 she released her debut album “queen of the clouds„

in 2015 she won two grammys, co-wrote hits for other artists and guest-singed with other bands. In 2016 her second album “lady wood“, 2017 their third album “blue lips“, “coldplay” also hired the singer as a support act.

In 2019 the fourth album “sunshine kitty“, 2022 the fifth album “dirt femme“ – with the latter, the artist is now on a small European tour and is also making a guest appearance in the Vienna Arena, which is already sold out. that means: be faster next time, she is a dance machine live!

21.06.2023 / tove lo / arena (sold out) (fb event)

