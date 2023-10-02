spotlight | trentemøller – wienkonzert.com

It all started in the early 1990s when “Anders Trentemøller” moved to Copenhagen to start a rock band career. Instead he ended up with electronic music and founded the group “Trigbag” with a friend in 1997 and produced house music. The music was well received in Denmark, including several appearances at the Roskilde Festival – but the formation disbanded after just three years. It wasn’t until 2003 that Trentemøller released the EP “the trentemøller ep“ and was then played on BBC Radio 1 in England. and from then on his career took off.

Awards followed and Trentemøller quickly became one of the hottest producers. This was followed in 2005 by the EP “physical fraction“, and a year later, namely in 2006, the debut album “the last resort“. He performed the album with a live band, which was unusual for this type of music, including guest artists and with analog instruments as a break. Trentemøller founded his own record label “In My Room” and released his second album “In My Room” in 2010.into the great wide yonder“. He then expanded his live band and toured the world for two years, including playing at the Coachella Festival in 2011. In 2013 he released the live album “Live in Copenhagen” and also his third studio album “lost„.

The film world soon discovered Trentemøller, and so he began producing music for films and series. But “Depeche Mode” also discovered the musician and took him on their Delta Machine tour in 2014 to have him in the opening act. After that we continued with film music and of course with new albums: in 2016 “fixion„, 2019 „observe“ and finally in 2022 “memory„.

trentemøller has constantly developed his sound and has recently drifted into dream pop and shoegaze directions. Since he comes from the live band genre, his electronic finesses are always performed with a live band and various vocals are added. On the last album, his girlfriend Lisbet Fritze took over the vocals. Anyone who wants to experience this extraordinary artist live now has the chance in the Arena Vienna on October 10th, 2023 – after his impressive musical journey over the last two decades, the live concert will also be quite impressive.

10.10.2023 / trentemøller in der arena (fb event) (tickets)

