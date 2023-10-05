spotlight | young the giant

Posted on October 5,

„young the giant“Originally formed in 2004 under the name “The Jakes” in Irvine, California. After several line-up changes, at the end of 2009 and beginning of 2010 they changed their name to “young the giant” one.

With a new name, work also began on the self-titled debut album “young the giant“, which was finally released in October 2010. the first single “my body“ was a hit – the breakthrough was achieved. In addition to numerous concerts and festival appearances, they were also constantly seen on TV shows.

The second album “mind over matter“, in August 2016 the third album “home of the strange“, in October 2018 the fourth album “mirror master“ and finally the fifth album “ in November 2022american bollywood“. In between, the group not only released tons of singles, but also some EP’s.

The band managed to never disappear from the scene by constantly publishing and playing concerts. And that’s a good thing, because now the Americans are coming to Flex in Vienna as part of their tour for their current album! If you want to see a rousing rock band with even more rousing melodies live, you shouldn’t hesitate and get a ticket. After almost 20 years in the music business, it is certainly a pleasure to see their live qualities!

15.10.2023 / young the giant im flex (fb-event) (tickets)

