Spotlights – Seance – HeavyPop.at

For one, the Seance EP an anticipatory teaser for the forthcoming fourth studio album by Spotlightson the other hand – and much more – an absolutely veritable companion piece for said Alchemy for the Dead.

The first two songs of the EP (the one with a rumbling bass and delicate, ethereal vocals offer an almost rumbling, eruptive grunge perspective on Prog Rock a la Porcupine Tree bidder Sunset Burial as well as the bittersweet one reveling in the alternative edge of post metal Algorithmic) are singles from Alchemy for the Dead and promise quite big things for the upcoming successor to Love & Decay – regardless of the fact that with the release of the album they will ultimately make almost half of the EP redundant.

Even better, however, is secretly the remaining exclusive part of Seance – say, the three following numbers from the sessions to the record that aren’t on it Alchemy for the Dead (and here, gathered in this short format, so coherently sequenced and win as a homogeneous collection of songs thanks to their finely rounded arc of suspense).

Unalive builds on a washed-out, dancing beat a reminder of the 90s shoegaze, which rocks almost hypnotically with patient elegance, meanwhile Should Time Stand Still as a peaceful, clearly sparkling instrumental as a pensively beautiful overhang with orchestral synth arrangements that is so subtly graceful breathing, to be in the heavy, sluggish majesty of the thoughtfully dreaming-disappearing in the drone Your Morning Kill to adopt.

Without the two Alchemy for the Dead-Heralds wanting to sell below value, these three songs belong to the strongest, especially as a flowing unit, which has been the case in the past four years, especially with cover songs – from the repertoire of Radiohead bis Lust murder – heard the busy band: the Quinteros and drummer Chris Enriquez are piling up with the Seance In any case, EP as a whole raises expectations for the full-length player who is in the starting blocks.

Seance EP by Spotlights

similar posts

Print article