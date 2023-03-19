Home Entertainment Spring break with extra time. I want to find a new hobby![Sosuke Ogata Blog]
Entertainment

by admin
Hello. My name is Aosuke Ogata.

The university has entered spring break, and every day is a lot of fun. It makes me happy to wake up when I want, do what I want, and go to bed when I want! (smile)

I have too much time, so I try to kill time by reading manga, watching anime, playing games, etc., but I’m really tired. So I am looking for a new hobby.

If you have any good hobbies, please let me know!

I’m late, but I also watched the movie “THE FIRST SLAM DUNK”. I was inspired by it, so I think I’ll take up basketball as a hobby.

I wrote that my goal is to become an outdoor person this year, but I will be living indoors soon. I’m going to exercise in March to get out of my unhealthy state.

I don’t want it to be just my mouth.

I’ll do my best in March too.

