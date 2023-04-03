Home Entertainment “Spring Day Warm Sun” Finale Tonight Huang Zitao Posts Farewell to Songyang Huang Zitao Spring Day Warm Sun_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“Spring Day Warm Sun” Finale Tonight Huang Zitao Posts Farewell to Songyang Huang Zitao Spring Day Warm Sun_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“Spring Day Warm Sun” Finale Tonight Huang Zitao Posts Farewell to Songyang Huang Zitao Spring Day Warm Sun_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Huang Zitao

Sina Entertainment News April 3rd, TV drama “Spring Sunshine” finale tonight, starring Huang Zitao[微博]He posted a farewell to the character Song Yang in the play, and he released the full text: “Song Yang has come to an end. The memory of the filming period three years ago is already very blurred. The director said that many people did not want to play this role at the time. It is sensitive and will cause controversy. Ask me if I am afraid. I feel a little It has nothing to do with it. Because I have never been exposed to drama, this is a very good exercise for me and my predecessors. Some people say that I am the brightest star in the night sky. How can I play a star this time? But I think Like any other industry, the entertainment industry has its stories and things worthy of discussion and even criticism. I also hope to express some thoughts on the industry with a good team. I think Chunri Nuanyang has done even a part of it. 2023 No. 1 One quarter has passed and we will continue to work hard and see each other again.”

(Editor in charge: Xiao Ke)

See also  25 years after the "cenicerazo": Susana Giménez's funny reaction to remembering Roviralta

You may also like

The German giant looking for Mateo Retegui SPORTS...

Motorcyclist hid 16 kilos of marijuana inside his...

Giveaway: win the beautiful cookbook Wntrlust!

More than 3,000 soldiers participated in the US-Philippines...

A door with a story — Hart Amsterdammuseum

The new girl group un!vu5 officially debuted and...

DJ Marfox “La batida brings together the music...

Penfield China’s new 2023 summer series is officially...

From H&M Beauty comes OHH!, a cosmetic line...

Massive black hole discovered in distant galaxy by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy