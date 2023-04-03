Huang Zitao

Sina Entertainment News April 3rd, TV drama “Spring Sunshine” finale tonight, starring Huang Zitao[微博]He posted a farewell to the character Song Yang in the play, and he released the full text: “Song Yang has come to an end. The memory of the filming period three years ago is already very blurred. The director said that many people did not want to play this role at the time. It is sensitive and will cause controversy. Ask me if I am afraid. I feel a little It has nothing to do with it. Because I have never been exposed to drama, this is a very good exercise for me and my predecessors. Some people say that I am the brightest star in the night sky. How can I play a star this time? But I think Like any other industry, the entertainment industry has its stories and things worthy of discussion and even criticism. I also hope to express some thoughts on the industry with a good team. I think Chunri Nuanyang has done even a part of it. 2023 No. 1 One quarter has passed and we will continue to work hard and see each other again.”

