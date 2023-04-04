Reprinted from: Poster fashion

Original title: Spring outing is not a must for small broken flowers, let’s take a look at the “informal college style” – Preppy Style!

April is finally here! Picnic, spring outing, you can schedule it~

However, when it comes to “what to wear for a spring outing”, it seems that everyone will subconsciously bind with Xiao Suihua, and their thinking is a bit limited. Therefore, in order to create more dressing possibilities, the poster decided to provide a new idea——[Preppy Style]！

What is Preppy Style? It is translated as ‘informal college style’, also called ‘preparatory style’.

The word Preppy comes from university-preparatory schools, which are preparatory schools for children from upper-class and middle-class families in the United States. Students from such schools are generally from wealthy families, and they can go straight to Ivy League universities after graduation. And Preppy Style refers to the dressing style of these preppy students.

At that time, the dressing style of the preparatory students was based on the seniors and sisters, which is what we often sayIvy Style preppy wind(Ivy is the meaning of Ivy), the overall is still conservative and student-like.

However, the younger prep students don’t have such “rules” in their clothes. They will add elements that young people like in their clothes, such as bright and jumpy colors, and even some ocean-style items.

Originally, Ivy Style was an Ivy League elite student who integrated sports and leisure items into traditional gentleman’s attire. On this basis, Preppy Style weakened the sense of formality again.

So in terms of formality: Traditonal > Ivy Style > Preppy Style.

This is why we say that Preppy Style is suitable for spring outings and picnics~

It is a vigorous style, while retaining the background of the elite college style, which is very suitable for the green lawn.

1995 movie“Leadership”It is a typical Preppy Style.

From the heroine Cher and her girlfriends, you can see a lot of Preppy Style items such as Oxford shirts, pullovers, and tube socks.

Cher’s bright yellow plaid suit style has always been regarded as a classic by everyone, and many people fell in love with the plaid skirt again.

There are also many lively colors like bright yellow in other looks in her play (do you see where the “informal” of Preppy Style’s informal college style is?)~

Another Preppy Style film and television work that everyone is more familiar with is “Gossip Girl”. The looks of Queen B and Queen S when they were in school are basically Preppy Style~

Especially Queen B’s style when she was in school, many of them refer to “Leading the Coquettish”.

On the basis of the college style, a lot of sweet items have been added, such as bowknot headbands and even red lace stockings. At first glance, it looks like a fashionable school flower who is unwilling to only wear uniforms, but at the same time he is a good student.

Preppy Style does not only exist in American youth school dramas. The recognized reality version of Preppy Style idols includes the familiar Princess Diana.

Elite students generally attach great importance to sports, so there will be many sports items in Preppy Style.

Diana’s sweater + riding pants has always been a classic look in the Preppy Style archives.

Including when Athflow was popular in the past two years, Beaver shot this group of tributes for the French version of Vogue, which once again proved how classic Diana’s style is.

This also reflects a phenomenon today: the boundaries between various styles are no longer “clear and clear”.

The same is true for Preppy Style. When we say that a certain shape is Preppy Style, in fact, other styles of items will also be added to it.

Although it is difficult to find pure Preppy Style from the recent street photos, it also has the advantage that the degree of freedom is higher! You can also combine the items you often wear with Preppy Style to wear your own new Preppy Style.

The 90s movie we mentioned above – “Leading the Show” still has a great influence on today’s Preppy Style lovers. Especially the most frequently appearing elements in the female characters——[格纹]。

so beautiful!

In this movie, plaid is always accompanied by lively colors, with a kind of vigorous vitality.

Similarly, Queen B and S in “Gossip Girl” will also have a lot of plaid items. No matter what style the two of them have in private, plaid items are still “safe” and fashionable when they go to school.

Nowadays, everyone’s love for plaid seems to be more distributed to skirts. It may be because there are many more dressing scenes for plaid skirts than plaid suits~

For example, German bloggers who like Preppy StyleLindaIt’s a woman with many plaid skirts.

Many of her styles have a high content of Preppy Style, for example, she will wear shirts, plaid skirts, white tube socks, loafers and other very “preppy” items on her body at the same time.

But she will also match it with windbreaker and leather suits, which are out of this style. This may be the more common way to open the current Preppy Style, but it also has the taste of Preppy Style.

The recently popular leather jackets will also appear in Preppy Style, making the preppy style a little cooler.

The Japanese magazine “FUDGE”, which also loves Preppy Style, likes longer plaid skirts. Judging from the old photos, the plaid skirts worn by students in the 1980s and 1990s should be mainly short skirts, but now they are gradually transitioning to long ones.

But as we talked about above, the boundaries and standards of various styles are not so clear now, and we don’t need rigid formulas.

It is also Preppy Style, the plaid long skirt is not as ‘vigorous’ as the short skirt, and the style is more gentle. This may also be the difference between elite students in East Asia and elite students in the United States.

If you look familiar with this long plaid skirt, it may be because Ms. Bella has often worn it in recent years. In fact, her sports sweater, blue plaid skirt and white tube socks also have some Preppy Style shadows. Bella’s style has often been called “intellectual style” in recent years. To a certain extent, Ivy League preppies are also intellectual reserve, and the two styles themselves are related.

Generally speaking, under the influence of American youth films, plaid skirts gradually have a campus filter, which is reminiscent of students studying or exercising on the lawn in the morning. From this perspective, it is a very suitable item for spring outing in Preppy Style.

After talking about the skirt, let’s take a look at the top of Preppy Style.

Like the school style,[牛津衬衫]It is also a very important item for the preparatory style. Do you still remember that everyone has a lot of Oxford shirts in “Gossip Girl”?

S also has another feature—that is, the tie she wears with her shirt never fits properly! Her tie always hung loosely across her chest and wouldn’t tie properly.

Sometimes I even ditch the Oxford shirt and tie the tie directly over the T-shirt. Just like the cool kids in school like to show their uniqueness through clothes~

Now, when we see Oxford shirts and ties together, we immediately think of Preppy Style. The combination of these two items is basically inseparable from the category of academic style.

So what’s the difference between informal preppy? It could be a lively tie color, a fun color combination.

Or, like S, the tie is not tied properly, and it hangs loosely on the chest. On the surface, he wears a conservative preppy style, but he is actually a person who does not want to stick to the rules.

And the tie doesn’t have to be where it “should be”, it can be worn directly around the neck. Now that it’s out of order, ties can also be worn inside shirts.

Perhaps everyone is too familiar with the Oxford shirt, but even with the style of Preppy Style, different ties can give a different feeling. Each item has many possibilities.

Another Preppy Style top——[Polo衫]It became very popular in South Korea last year, especially the Polo shirt of Polo Ralph Lauren (hereinafter referred to as PRL). Korean girls have successfully made this item, which is regarded as “not easy to wear”, fashionable.

As for how to avoid making Polo shirts look rustic, PRL’s Lookbook gives the answer – with beige and white trousers, there will be a low-key luxury of the old money style.

The style of Korean bloggers will also refer to PRL’s Lookbook, but they will add some Preppy Style items, such as baseball caps or a knitted sweater on the shoulders.

Korean blogger Soryunga likes to use white socks and loafers with Polo shirts, and her Polo shirts are not black and white, but light yellow, so the whole look is very preparatory.

Polo shirts are suitable for more than one style, but Preppy Style can really make Polo shirts more sporty, so as to avoid the “old-fashioned” minefield.

In recent years, popular styles have changed faster and faster, and it is difficult for us to see pure Preppy Style in the 1980s and 1990s.

However, Preppy Style is originally a new style “transformed” by younger preppy students on the basis of Ivy Style. Now everyone continues to add other items they like to Preppy Style, which is also considered to be in the same line.

If you happen to be short of some items related to Preppy Style, you can take a look at these in the poster shop:

IN AND ON Spring paneled striped shirt

Original price: 399 Poster discount price: 299CNY

A very easy-to-wear shirt, the fabric is relatively silky. I feel that it is more comfortable and practical to wear this kind of silky and drape fabric when the weather is hot.

And its collar and cuffs have been designed with color matching, which makes this classic style a little different~

And this one comes in three colors: blue, apricot and black. Among them, blue and apricot are both pinstriped fabrics, and the upper body has a slimming effect.

Simple Retro Small V-Neck White Shirt

Original price: 289 Poster discount price: 228CNY

The style of this white short-sleeved shirt is quite suitable for spring outings.

The most conspicuous thing is the round-edged contrast lapel, which is softer than the regular shirt lapel. In fact, there is another special feature of its neckline, which is made into a small V letter extending downward, which happens to be a thin pendant necklace recently.

Its version is also loose, and the sleeves are also designed like puff sleeves. The upper body is loose and comfortable, and it hides meat~

Simple Retro Striped Knit Short Sleeves

Original price: 299 Poster discount price: 228CNY

Simple Retro’s short-sleeved style is the kind that looks easy to wear. The most classic striped elements, slim fit but not tight version, the upper back will be very neat.

Don’t worry about wearing knitting in spring and summer, it will be boring. This one uses a fabric called Xiaoqu cotton, which is characterized by a comfortable and cool skin feel.

And the details of this jacket are also well done, the button is very beautiful, it is this kind of metal embossed button, a bit retro~

C+IMPRESS Xijia five-quarter sleeve bottoming shirt

Original price: 159 Poster discount price: 127.2CNY

This bottoming shirt is also very suitable for spring. Its neckline is very special, it is a scissors collar design.

This kind of neckline has an advantage, it highlights the collarbone very much (you can really try it if you have a more obvious collarbone, you will be very pleasantly surprised)!

The shape is also very fit. The hem is specially woven with elastic silk, which is not easy to loosen and deform. It is just right for bottoming shirts recently.

HeyDress French Stripe Shirt

Original price: 345 Poster discount price: 299CNY

The stripe color of this shirt is relatively rare, and it has a retro taste. And it has vertical stripes, so you don’t have to worry about looking fat.

The careful cutting machine is here on the sleeves. Its sleeves are cut forward a little bit, which can make the arms look more slender visually~

Pairing it with a knitted vest like a model is quite preppy!

Shuangchengji Parrot Love Letter Narrow Scarf

Original price: 129 Poster discount price: 99CNY

Let me bring you a narrow silk scarf that is more used than a tie. The advantage of narrow silk scarves is that there will be more scenes to wear, and it has the same visual experience as a tie, but it is not limited.

eg: It can not only be used as a tie, but also can be used to tie hair and bags. In short, it can be used in many ways.

Shuangchengji has two colors: turmeric and red and blue. They are all very eye-catching, very suitable for the upcoming summer!

HeyDress Check Dress

Original price: 399 Poster discount price: 355CNY

Finally, a plaid skirt that is easy to wear. This skirt is OK whether you are going to work or when you go out to play.

It has a narrow waist design and an A-line skirt, which is very tolerant to the figure.

This white lace collar adds a little bit of sweetness, but the sweetness is just right, not too juvenile. It belongs to the more atmospheric design among the sweet elements~

Finally, even if you are not interested in the purely informal preppy style, you can try to add some of these elements to your favorite style, maybe you will have your own Preppy Style.

Eliminate the boundaries of dressing style, starting with matching every time you stand in front of the mirror.

After playing with AI for a day, we envisioned our future life…

Did Taylor Swift’s hair blow up at the concert? Dry hair star people refuse to admit defeat! (Bonus tips for taming hair)

Although the bad girl Yanzhen can wear it, the more she tastes it, the more she feels that Dong En’s “intelligent fashion” is more charming!

Image source: Visual ChinaInternetInvasion and Delete

Producer: Teresa Zhao

Editor: Yokiko

Written by: Rose Lu

Design: Ala Lei

© Poster Fashion

Poster Daily Sign: Recommended for weekend viewing!