Original title: How can you miss the “knitted sweater” in the loose spring style?

Author: 1626 trend selection

The cold winter fades away, and the early spring comes quietly. As the weather gradually warms up, a ‘knit sweater’ that can be worn both inside and outside is undoubtedly indispensable, and its soft texture can easily present a lazy and relaxed atmosphere.

So today, we have prepared 7 types of knitted sweaters with different characteristics, so as to provide new choices for your shopping list and spring and summer collocation ideas.

Edward Cuming, an up-and-coming designer born in Australia, founded his eponymous brand in 2019. With his capture of sensuality and leisure, his use of lazy fabrics, unconventional tailoring and vibrant colors, he has injected a touch of softness and elegance into the image of contemporary menswear. Vulnerability also provides another interpretation of masculinity.

Edward Cuming / Via Ssense

Bright colors are a distinctive label in Edward Cuming’s works. For example, the knitted sweater recommended today is based on brown, and then embellished with eye-catching dark blue and bright red blocks on the chest. Even if it is worn alone, it will not be dull at all. And brown as a color matching panacea can also meet the needs of various spring and summer layers.

Edward Cuming / Via Garmentory

The mixed use of mohair and acrylic fiber makes the whole knitted sweater have a superior soft touch, and the overall weight is more in line with the spring and summer climate. In addition, the brushed treatment and the dropped shoulder version also bring out a bit of laziness.

‘LU’U DAN’, which means ‘dangerous person’ in Vietnamese, is an up-and-coming menswear label founded by designer Hung La in January 2022. Drawing on experience working under Céline’s Phoebe Philo and Balenciaga’s Nicolas Ghesquière, La Has developed a knack for shaping narrative through design.

Jaguars Sweater / Via LU’U DAN

The brand mainly dabbles in the East Asian gangster culture of the old era, and outlines the brand image of “Asian bad boys” with bold printed images, leather fabrics and other uninhibited and rebellious elements, and has quickly attracted the attention of young people in the era of subculture. .

Jaguars Sweater / Via LU’U DAN

And this single product that combines jaguar images and traditional Fair Isle knitting styles is a good entry-level choice. It can be paired with knitted sweatpants, black jeans or leather pants to create their own unique feelings. Ginger yellow Earlier versions of the NBA superstar Kuzma also had upper body.

Earlier, the long-awaited Kiko Kostadinov x Hysteric Glamor blockbuster joint name finally officially debuted. The campaign also invited the well-known Japanese model Mizuhara Kiko who is also named after Kiko to shoot, which attracted a lot of attention on social media.

Knit Sweater / Via Kiko Kostadinov

Embracing the provocative spirit of the ’90s, this joint list combines Hysteric Glamor’s consistent subcultural blood and rebellious personality with the unique aesthetics of Kiko Kostadinov’s women’s clothing line, such as this knit pullover with vintage accents on the chest and back. The style of the joint image, the left and right sleeves also have interesting and lovely embroidery, full of details.

Knit Sweater / Via Kiko Kostadinov

The neckline, cuffs, and hem are also treated with contrasting color lines for closing. The overall vision behind the upper body is very rich, even if it is paired with relatively simple trousers, it is also brilliant.

Compared with other styles recommended in this article, Andersson Bell’s Bothnia sweater is the lightest one. The hollow design not only ensures a comfortable and dry wearing experience, but also provides a variety of styling possibilities, which can be worn alone or make the upper body fit It exudes a vaguely sexy look, and can also be layered with a vest or short sleeves to create rich color layers.

Bothnia Sweater / Via Andersson Bell

The clothes themselves have a good drape, and the upper back will show a natural wavy line at the hem, which is more casual than the regular hem. It can be completely tied at the waist or slightly tucked into the trousers.

Bothnia Sweater / Via Ssense

Friends who are a little timid to try hollow elements may wish to step out of their comfort zone in dressing. This type of clothing itself has certain styling attributes and is full of comfort. It is recommended to wear it alone or simply add a bottoming vest .

Our Legacy, a Stockholm brand favored by millennials, was founded in 2005. It is known for its low-key and detailed Nordic aesthetics. Designers Christopher Nying and Jockum Hallin are good at injecting fresh vitality into the regular styles in the wardrobe, making them both Contemporary fashion items with classic blood and avant-garde thinking.

Our Legacy / Via Garmontory

This U-neck gray alpaca sweater from Our Legacy might appear bland at first glance, but the furry fabric is soft and detailed up close. The overall shape of the dropped shoulders will be slightly oversized, and the hem has not been trimmed, making the shape more elegant during walking.

Our Legacy / Via Tres Bien

The collar circumference of the U-shaped neckline is wider than that of daily knitted sweaters. In the spring and summer collocation scene, you can add a layered sense of collar by wearing a shirt or a light high collar.

In the context of retro fashion being popular all over the world, the Japanese cutting-edge brand Perverze can be said to have quickly gained the favor of millennial consumer groups with its streetwear style in the 1980s and 1990s. In an interview with SILVER MAGAZINE, the team said that “the inspiration came from the street style that appeared in “Fruit Magazine” 30 or 40 years ago, not only because of the reference value of clothing aesthetics and outlines at that time, but also because of the young people of that era. People are also more daring to wear, everyone has their own unique style’. This kind of diversification is the core of the brand.

Perverze / Via Google

The design aesthetics of Perverze wander between street rebellion and simple and low-key, such as the brand’s representative single-product knitted top, which will be based on the classic and elegant version with some “shabby” and “layered” elements, which are just right. Daily life and individuality.

If you are new to this brand, you may wish to start with Perverze’s knitted sweater. The recommended cardigan abandons the traditional buttons and adopts an open placket design, which can reveal the inner clothing well during wearing. The splicing of the three colors of purple, brown and green is also particularly eye-catching.

Want to wear fur items in spring and summer? Then perhaps in the recently released Stüssy Spring 2023 series, there is a ‘fur printed sweater’ that is worth your while.

Printed Fur Sweater / Via Stüssy

The overall visual effect of the clothes is very outstanding, exuding a strong spring and summer atmosphere, and the orange and black of different brightness are intertwined, creating a fur-like upper body feeling, and a pair of simple black trousers can already create an eye-catching shape .

Printed Fur Sweater / Via Stüssy

In terms of details, the clothes are ribbed at the neckline, cuffs and hem, and the side seams are embellished with eye-catching Stüssy Logo labels.

Regarding knitted sweaters, it is worth buyingThere are actually many other brands, such as Stone Island and APC. , Jil Sander, etc. are all very good choices. I won’t continue to introduce them today due to space constraints. You can search again. If you have other favorite suggestions, you may wish to leave a message in the comment area.