“Squid Game” Actor Lee Jung-jae in Gucci Valigeria’s Latest World Travel Series | Hypebeast

Gucci’s global brand spokesperson and “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-jae appeared on the scene to interpret Gucci Valigeria’s latest travel world series of image advertisements, shuttled through the century-old Savoy Hotel in London, and explored the story of the brand’s origin.

In the image blockbuster, Lee Jung-jae carries a travel bag in front of the signature neon lights of the Savoy Hotel, paying tribute to the place where Mr. Guccio Gucci was first inspired by travel. The Savoy series, which is infused with classic elements, uses the GG pattern symbolizing the initials of the brand founder and the Web webbing symbolizing the equestrian culture in the luggage design, showing that the brand has innovated and changed based on the original vision in the past hundred years. Beautifully designed bags. The seasonally limited travel products echo the brand’s innovative spirit; the travel bags made of rare leather materials such as crocodile leather show the pinnacle of the brand’s craftsmanship.

The second act came to the exquisite and luxurious corridor inside the Savoy Hotel. Lee Jung-jae put on a Gucci beige suit jacket with classic elements such as green, red and green ribbons and horsebits on the pockets, paired with wine red suit trousers, the visual effect is even more striking Modern and neat. Holding the Gucci Savoy series of small suitcases in one hand and the same series of large travel bags in the other hand, it is full of extraordinary charm in action. The suitcase and travel bag are timelessly matched with blue and beige GG Logo. This is a classic color scheme extracted from the collection archives, reflecting the historical origin of the brand design.

The third act came to the Gucci flagship royal suite in the hotel, where the furniture from the Gucci Décor series was used. This image advertisement not only explores the present of the brand, but also revisits the past glory, and also focuses on the story of the origin of the brand to continue in the Gucci Valigeria series. The images show the heritage-infused Gucci Savoy collection, the new Gucci Porter collection with the GG lettering, the web-embellished aluminum luggage created in collaboration with FPM Milano, and even a spectacular wardrobe luggage.

