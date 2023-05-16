Original title: “Squid Game” will shoot the second and third seasons at the same time, with a total length of 13 episodes

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Netflix TV series “Squid Game” will shoot the second and third seasons at the same time, with a total length of 13 episodes for the two seasons.

According to Korean media reports, “Squid Game” has been confirmed to film the second and third seasons at the same time, with a total length of 13 episodes for the two seasons. The crew of “Squid Game” has started test shooting not long ago, and will start the official shooting in July this year. The shooting of the second and third seasons is expected to take 10 months. The plots of the second and third seasons will revolve around the roles played by Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun.

"Squid Game" tells the story of desperate people who risk their lives to challenge the extreme game for huge bonuses. The first season will be launched on Netflix on September 17, 2021, causing a global boom, with economic benefits exceeding 900 million US dollars.

