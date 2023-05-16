Home » “Squid Game” will shoot the second and third seasons at the same time
Entertainment

“Squid Game” will shoot the second and third seasons at the same time

by admin
“Squid Game” will shoot the second and third seasons at the same time
2023-05-16 16:17

Source: Sohu Korea Entertainment

Original title: “Squid Game” will shoot the second and third seasons at the same time, with a total length of 13 episodes

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Netflix TV series “Squid Game” will shoot the second and third seasons at the same time, with a total length of 13 episodes for the two seasons.

According to Korean media reports, “Squid Game” has been confirmed to film the second and third seasons at the same time, with a total length of 13 episodes for the two seasons. The crew of “Squid Game” has started test shooting not long ago, and will start the official shooting in July this year. The shooting of the second and third seasons is expected to take 10 months. The plots of the second and third seasons will revolve around the roles played by Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun.

“Squid Game” tells the story of desperate people who risk their lives to challenge the extreme game for huge bonuses. The first season will be launched on Netflix on September 17, 2021, causing a global boom, with economic benefits exceeding 900 million US dollars.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprintingReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  The car incentives are underway but it is chaos immediately: stop those for used cars

You may also like

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

Carry forward the old dan art of the...

Nepalese Shepa guide regains record after 27th climb...

PAM joins hands with HYSTERIC GLAMOR to create...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

We, accomplices of the planet’s disaster

“Guess I’m a hero! “A different comedy is...

See the main winners of the night

Gucci in Seoul: the show pays homage to...

LA PERLA PRESENTS ” I LOVE YOU ”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy