Solid State Logic has announced its first guitar/bass processing plug-in, Guitarstrip, marking the company’s official foray into guitar processing. Consisting of four carefully designed modules, the plug-in provides extensive control over tone shaping, dynamics and phase correction, making it ideal for acoustic, electric, and bass guitars.

Guitarstrip’s DRIVE module includes two classic analog overdrive emulations (guitar/bass amps) for easily adding overdrive and distortion to your guitar/bass DI signal, suppressing harsh sounds and recording acoustic guitars electronically change. Plus, you can use BOOST, PUNCH, EDGE, and SHAPE controls to shape the harmonics of your sound, and MIX controls to adjust anything from trashy distortion to subtle saturation.

The COMERSCOPE (compression) module includes 5 response modes for quickly taming levels or adding punch to your guitar. The PHASE CORRECTION module can identify a variety of recording phase problems and correct them using delay, phase reversal, and all-pass filters. You can even add stereo depth to mono signals by setting the Snap mode. The EQ (Equalization) module is a simplified three-band equalizer that can further shape your guitar tone.

Features

Native support for Mac M1

Four well-designed guitar processing modules (overdrive, phaser, compressor, EQ)

All-in-one processor for electric guitar, acoustic guitar and bass as a versatile solution for pre-production, recording or post-mixing

Friendly presets and detailed control of each tone parameter make it more efficient

Built-in wet/dry mix controls, parallel compression options, and multi-band EQ help you get your guitar just right into the mix

Guitarstrip is suitable for Win / Mac (compatible with Apple silicon) system, supports VST2/VST3/AU/AAX plug-in format, price: $199. The plugin is included in the SSL Complete subscription ($14.9/month).

Download demo version: https://store.solidstatelogic.com/plug-ins/guitarstrip?tab=downloads