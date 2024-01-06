Home » Stage, drama, runway… it was a year where I gained a lot of experience.[鈴々木 響ブログ]
hello everyone! This is Hibiki Suzuki!

Finally, this is the last blog of 2023.

I had a really different experience this year. In terms of work, I have appeared on stage for the first time, appeared regularly in my first drama, and have been able to walk in many collections. I also had a variety of other experiences. I am truly grateful to the people around me.

As I was writing this blog, I was looking back through my camera folder to see what had happened this year, and unexpectedly, a photo from my coming-of-age ceremony came up, making me realize once again that a year has really flown by. .

In 2024, we will work even harder to make even greater progress.

Thank you so much everyone!

From now on, we look forward to your continual support! !

