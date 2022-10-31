Home Entertainment Stallone’s wife withdraws divorce application and family is shooting reality show jqknews
On October 30, according to foreign media reports, Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin had withdrawn her divorce application in September. In this regard, Stallone said: “We can only say that it was a chaotic period. I realized again that what is more valuable than anything is my love for my family.”

It is reported that on August 24 this year, some foreign media said that Stallone will divorce his wife Jennifer Flavin, who has been married to him for 25 years. Jennifer Flavin has submitted a divorce application to the court and accused Stallone of hiding marital property.

Jennifer Flavin is Stallone’s third wife. The two met in 1988, married in 1997 and have remained until now. They have three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarle.

Previously, Stallone’s wife posted a photo with her three daughters and wrote, “They are my top priority, nothing else matters. The four of us, forever.” The media found that Stallone had replaced his wife’s portrait, which had been tattooed on his right arm for many years, with Butkus, the dog from the movie “Rocky”. So far, there have been rumors that Stallone’s marriage has broken down.

But Stallone has since denied the rumor and stated that he originally planned to update the tattoo of his wife’s image, but the result was unsatisfactory and could not be repaired, so he finally chose to cover it with a dog. It also emphasized that Stallone loves his family, and their family is filming a reality show.

