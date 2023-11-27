Home » Standing on the big stage of GirlsAward is my best memory![松井大奈ブログ]
Standing on the big stage of GirlsAward is my best memory![松井大奈ブログ]

Standing on the big stage of GirlsAward is my best memory![松井大奈ブログ]

Hello everyone who is viewing Men’s Nonno Web. My name is Daina Matsui!

As this is my first memorable blog, I would like to say hello to everyone and write about my feelings here!

Once again, I am Daina Matsui, an 18-year-old third-year high school student who was selected as the Reader’s Award winner at the Men’s Non-No Model Audition 2023.

Apparently this audition had the largest number of votes ever, 251,995 votes, and we were able to win the Reader’s Award thanks to all of you who voted. thank you very much.

Also, I was really happy to be able to present on such a big stage as GirlsAward, and it was a great memory for me. From now on, as a men’s non-model, I will learn a lot from my senior models and become a cool model who can convey a lot of the fun and charm of fashion and beauty.

Thank you all for your support!

