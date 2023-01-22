Former military singer Tang Can appeared to attract attention. (Image source: video screenshot)

[Look at China News, January 21, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Dong Linshan) There is “Army EnchantressA recent photo of the former military singer Tang Can, known as “Tang Can”, was exposed. On January 20, a well-known media released a video of a celebrity New Year’s party and asked netizens: “The big names are gathered, can you still recognize who she is?” ? “The screen shows that Tang Can, who has not shown her face for a long time, is singing in front of the wine table. Netizens point out that she is completely different from her former image.

After disappearing for many years, Tang Can reappeared in the restaurant

On January 20, a well-known media released a video of a star party and asked netizens: “The big names are gathered, can you still recognize who she is?”

Judging from this video, a group of people are having dinner in a high-end restaurant, and the boxes are magnificently decorated. In the picture, a middle-aged woman in red is singing at the wine table. Some netizens recognized her as Tang Can, the long-lost folk song queen.

Sitting next to Tang Can was the famous actress Wang Ji, who was wearing an eye-catching red dress.

On that day, Tang Can also dressed up. She was wearing a red sweater, a luxury hat on her head, and a small sachet on the stool.

However, she has changed a lot compared to her young appearance after not showing her face for a long time, and she has also lost a lot of weight. It is no wonder that many netizens said that they could not recognize her.

Yo, look who released this? Those who know this eldest sister are probably a little old. pic.twitter.com/ps4BAPq8cW — Douban Goose Group Daily (@dbezuqun) January 20, 2023

According to public information, Tang Can was born in Enshi, Hubei in 1975, and was originally from Zhuzhou, Hunan. He became a soloist of the Oriental Song and Dance Troupe in 1996 and made his debut in the CCTV Spring Festival Gala in 1998. On September 13, 2010, Tang Can was specially recruited by the Comrades in Arms Art Troupe of the Political Department of the Beijing Military Region. After enlisting in the army, she was awarded the third level of civil service (corresponding to the rank of colonel), and the fifth level of professional technology.

Since 2011, she suddenly seems to have evaporated, rarely showing up.

A few years ago, the media also exposed Tang Can’s photos, and she did look a lot changed in the pictures.



After Tang Can was released from prison (left), his image was very different from that of the past. (Image source: Internet)

Tang Can’s adultery in the army was exposed after he was imprisoned

In 2011, Tang Can began to set foot in the film and television industry, and she starred in the TV series “Iron Warrior”. However, due to Tang Can’s sudden disappearance, the production unit had to delete all the scenes where Tang Can appeared in front of him.

At the end of 2011, after it was reported that Tang Can was taken away by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection for investigation due to corruption and sexual bribery, she never showed up again, but news about her continued to be exposed. For example, her mansion and jewels, her luxurious and corrupt life, her relationship with corrupt CCP officials Zhou Yongkang and Bo Xilai, etc., and it was even exposed that she was involved in high-level military corruption cases and even coups. It is also reported that Tang Can was arrested for espionage because she has close relations with several high-level party, government and military officials in the CCP and possesses a large amount of confidential information.

At that time, foreign media revealed that Tang Can was once called the “public mistress” of senior CCP officials. The list of people who had affairs with Tang Can included Zhou Yongkang, Bo Xilai, Xu Caihou, Gu Junshan, and Liu Bin, the former head of the comrades-in-arms song and dance troupe, etc. A big tiger in the army, and Li Dongsheng, the former deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security. At the beginning of 2013, Sun Yaoyang, a writer who claimed to be a friend of Tang Can, confirmed on Weibo that Tang Can was sentenced to 7 years in prison.

In 2016, Tencent’s WeChat official account “Probe” quoted a source from a women’s prison in Hubei as saying that Tang Can had served time in the prison under the alias “Zou Yan” (sound) for economic crimes. When she was in the prison, she also did some odd jobs, and once directed the performance team in the prison, but generally her information was kept secret and she rarely showed up. Tang Can was brought back to Beijing while serving his sentence to cooperate with the investigation of the military’s “big tiger” case. Perhaps because of his meritorious service in cooperating with “fighting the tiger”, Tang Can was released from prison with a reduced sentence before the Chinese New Year in 2016.

On May 6, 2018, a Twitter user posted a photo of Tang Can and her teacher, showing that she has been freed. But Tang Can in the photo is skinny and emaciated, no longer the beauty of the past.