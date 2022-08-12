According to new reports, Warner Bros. could cancel the new Flash movie entirely in the worst-case scenario. The film will star Ezra Miller, who was recently charged with burglary amid a string of other charges against the actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is considering three potential responses. The best-case scenario is for Miller to get professional help and then be interviewed about his behavior. Then, he’ll still be involved in “limited” press for the movie. The next possibility is what might have happened if Miller hadn’t asked for help: The movie would still be released, but Miller wouldn’t be a key player in marketing, and the company would recast in the future.

A third possible action has been dubbed a “last resort” by The Hollywood Reporter: If things get worse for Miller, Warner Bros. will cancel the film entirely. The report states that a remake is simply impossible, as Miller plays multiple roles and appears in nearly every scene of the film.

Miller has been arrested twice this year, and the charges against them continue to mount. Rolling Stone magazine published an investigation that said Miller placed a woman and her three children in an unsafe environment. Variety interviewed a woman who accused Miller of harassment and another who was allegedly suffocated by the actor in Iceland. In June, a mother and child were granted a temporary sexual harassment prevention order against the actor, after the parents of activist Tokata Iron Eyes accused the actor of trying to abduct their child, which the 18-year-old denies.

Warner Bros. recently caused a stir when it canceled the release of Batgirl after filming it. An official statement attributed the reason to a strategic shift. However, Batgirl’s $90 million budget is far less than The Flash’s $200 million.

New Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav said recently that he is drawing up a 10-year plan for the future of the DC Entertainment Universe (DCEU), inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe led by Kevin Feige. The Hollywood Reporter notes that The Flash “is on track to chart a new course for the DCEU,” so canceling the film altogether seems like it would derail the decade-long plan.