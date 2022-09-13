[摘要]Disney has a lot to share with Star Wars fans as D23 gets underway this weekend. In total, the company released three teasers for the first time at the expo.

Disney has a lot to share with Star Wars fans as D23 gets underway this weekend. In total, the company released three teasers for the first time at the expo. First, we get to see the finale of Star Wars: Andor ahead of its Disney+ premiere on September 21. Then, we got to see “The Jedi Tales,” a new animated anthology that will begin airing on October 23rd. However, what you can see here is the first trailer for season three of The Mandalorian.

This clip is the one that was shown behind closed doors at Star Wars Celebration. Here are spoilers for season two of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

After he left to train at Luke’s Jedi Temple, Groggu and Ding (Pedro Pascal) reunited and returned to their usual bullshit, but Mando took off his helmet at the end of season two. The decision destroyed what remained of his relationship with the strategist and his clan. He also took Darksaber from Gideon the Moth, a source of conflict between him and Pocatan (Katee Sackhoff). Based on the trailer, it looks like the third season will tell a more focused story, lessening the detours where Mando and Grog are stuck.

The third season of The Mandalorian is coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Editor: Zhang Shujia