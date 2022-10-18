“Star Wars” live-action star Pedro Pascal has been asking Nicolas Cage to join “Star Wars,” and Pascal isn’t the only one who thinks so, at least one producer backs him.

In an interview at Disney’s D23 show, Pascal said, “I’ve made a proposal that would make him a great Mandalorian.” Executive producer Famuyiwa urged: Cage will wear The Mandalorian Iconic helmet? Or not wearing a helmet? Pascal replied, “He’ll definitely wear a helmet…but maybe he’ll be one of the few who doesn’t.” “

The idea of ​​having Uncle Cage on board isn’t groundless, and news of Season 3 of The Mandalorian suggests that there will be more characters coming this season. Famuyiwa said the third season “expands the concept of The Mandalorian and the culture of The Mandalorian, and as the storyline develops, we’ll bring together more characters from the Star Wars universe.”

The protagonist of the story of The Mandalorian is a Mandalorian who is far from the Republic. The Mandalorian is known for his bravery and fighting skills, and is known as one of the most powerful nations in the galaxy. They always wear helmets with T-shaped goggles and metal armor, often work as mercenaries and bounty hunters, and never take off their helmets in front of outsiders, so in the first season, the male protagonist is almost Wearing a helmet the whole time through a play.

The third season will start in February next year and will continue to tell the story of the space adventure of the bounty hunter male protagonist and Baby Yoda.