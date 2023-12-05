STARCHILD – Magic Well

STARCHILD

Somehow the name STARCHILD sounded familiar to me, but I didn’t think of it straight away. After a short research, I found out that I had actually seen the German power metallers live before, back in 2014 on tour with EDGUY and UNISONIC. And the gentlemen made a good impression. After that, I somehow lost sight of the band until the band’s fourth album landed in my mailbox almost ten years later.

So the band has been busy since the tour with EDGUY, but strangely never appeared on my radar again. But it doesn’t matter, because “Magic Well” made it to me and I like it!

Fast, partly rocking power metal with anthemic vocals, catchy keys and successful guitar leads are the order of the day here. The songwriting is sophisticated and the melodies are easy on the ear. Sandro Giampietro also knows how to use his vocals and delivers many an anthem to sing along to. You can definitely compare what’s on offer with UNISONIC, FIREWIND or THE UNITY, whose Michael Ehré is drumming here, if you take the opener “War Isn’t Over Yet” into account. “Castles In The Sky” then goes in the direction of happy metal with a sing-a-long chorus between HELLOWEEN and IRON MAIDEN including spherical keys.

With “Westernworld” you not only show a skillful instinct for great melodies, but also a knack for exceptional songs between early Maiden and AOR. And so on the further journey through “Magic Well” we can expect a lot of highlights, a few surprises, but also the usual power/melodic metal fare that works. The title track relies more on dramaturgy and “Violent Violin” offers strings and more bombast as the title suggests.

STARCHILD are an absolute insider tip, but in my opinion they won’t or shouldn’t stay that way for long. A beautiful album with strong melodies, numerous hooks and a passionate band that deserves more attention!

Tracklist „Magic Well“:

1. War Isn’t Over Yet

2. Castles In The Sky

3. Westernworld

4. Magic Well

5. Violent Violin

6.At The End Of The Rainbow

7. Letters Of Life

8. The Dragon Rises Up Again

9. I’ve Lost A Friend

10. The Golden Train

11. Cyber Punk

12. Later You’ll Know

Total playing time: 48:57

