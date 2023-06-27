“Stars and Stripes Red and Royal Blue” released stills with two male protagonists full of youth Stars and Stripes Red and Royal Blue_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Stars and Stripes Red and Royal Blue”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on June 28th, according to foreign media reports, the same-sex youth romantic comedy “Stars and Stripes Red and Royal Blue”, which focuses on “the relationship between the son of the US president and the British prince”, released stills. Amazon streaming goes live.

The film was rated R for “exploitation, some sexual content and partial nudity.” Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzina, Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Ray Starring Autumn Hilson, Allie Bamber, Anesh Sheth, Poirot Morin, and others, Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez (“Inheritance”) directed and wrote the screenplay.

The novel tells that the mother of Mexican-American teenager Alex Clement Diaz was elected President of the United States. He is also considered an American “young aristocrat”. He is handsome, charming and intelligent, and has the favorite of the White House. The marketing image of “Golden Spokesperson of the Millennial Generation”. But there’s a problem: Alex has a longstanding feud with someone from a fellow noble across the ocean.

Since then, tabloids have obtained photos of Alex’s quarrel with Prince Henry, the Queen’s grandson and second-in-line heir to the royal family, and relations between the United States and Britain have deteriorated. The heads of state of the two countries, the parents of both sides, and others have introduced a plan for crisis management: create a “ceasefire” for these two people.

This was planned at the beginning, just to show “we have a good relationship” on ins, but the development of the matter took Alex and Henry’s unexpected: soon, Alex found himself plunged into into a secret love affair with Henry (who, surprisingly, is not stuffy).

But the incident could affect his mother’s re-election campaign, upend state relations and beg the question: In the end, can love save the world?

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

