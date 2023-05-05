Stars Deduce Bottega Veneta 23 New Products_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Recently, celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, DUA LIPA and so on have presented the new products of Bottega Veneta 2023 series.

KENDALL JENNER

KENDALL JENNER appeared on the streets of New York wearing a BOTTEGA VENETA winter 23 series leather jacket.

KENDALL JENNER

KENDALL JENNER appeared on the streets of New York wearing a BOTTEGA VENETA early autumn 23 series leather shirt, underwear and trousers.

A $ AP ROCKY

A $ AP ROCKY appeared at the Met Gala event party wearing BOTTEGA VENETA Winter 23 series leather shirt, pants and leather shoes.

TWO LIPA

DUA LIPA appeared on the streets of New York with a BOTTEGA VENETA DESIREE bag on his back.