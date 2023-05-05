Home » Stars Deduce Bottega Veneta 23 New Products_Sina Fashion_Sina.com
Entertainment

Stars Deduce Bottega Veneta 23 New Products_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

by admin
Stars Deduce Bottega Veneta 23 New Products_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Recently, celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, DUA LIPA and so on have presented the new products of Bottega Veneta 2023 series.

KENDALL JENNER

KENDALL JENNER appeared on the streets of New York wearing a BOTTEGA VENETA winter 23 series leather jacket.

KENDALL JENNERKENDALL JENNER

KENDALL JENNER appeared on the streets of New York wearing a BOTTEGA VENETA early autumn 23 series leather shirt, underwear and trousers.

A $ AP ROCKYA $ AP ROCKY

A $ AP ROCKY appeared at the Met Gala event party wearing BOTTEGA VENETA Winter 23 series leather shirt, pants and leather shoes.

TWO LIPATWO LIPA

DUA LIPA appeared on the streets of New York with a BOTTEGA VENETA DESIREE bag on his back.

See also  Five golden tips for tiny bathrooms

You may also like

“I want to send a message to people,...

The Itinerant Culture Festival arrives in Córdoba with...

May Day ended perfectly, and the Louvre’s small...

Uncontrolled prices: the adventure of buying tires in...

2023 Jinan Wheatfield Music Festival ends with Li...

The countdown to the inauguration of the southernmost...

Friday of rain, crashes and many delays in...

ASICS x HONOR23 create a new city-limited shoe...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

【Forbidden News in China】The Chinese Communist Party’s revision...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy