Stars Shine on the Red Carpet at the 20th Edition of Premios Juventud

Stars like Ángela Aguilar, Boza, Eslabon Armado, Conexión Divina, and Camila walked the red carpet at the 20th edition of the Premios Juventud. The event took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ángela Aguilar, who was not only going to perform but also present at the event, was among the first to arrive on the red carpet. She sported a casual/chic outfit that caught everyone’s attention. Mexican duo Ha*Ash, composed of sisters Hannah and Ashley, turned heads with their stunning red dresses. Hannah wore a short dress paired with black gloves, while Ashley opted for a long dress in a mesh-like fabric. The sisters took home the award for Best Pop Album for their album “Hashtag.”

Other notable guests included Colombian singer-songwriter Manuel Medrano, who looked dapper in black pants and a silk shirt, and the Mexican-American group Eslabon Armado, who wore beach-style suits and accessorized with heavy chains.

The 20th anniversary of Premios Juventud was celebrated with the theme “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself in Your Own Way). The event, hosted by Alejandra Espinoza and Angela Aguilar, introduced 15 new award categories that reflect the latest trends in Latin music, including “Best Song for My Ex,” “Best Urban Song,” and “Best Urban Remix,” among others.

Shakira and Camila Cabello were honored with the Agente de Cambio award, joining previous recipients such as Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Ricky Martin.

The red carpet photos showcase the stylish arrivals of the music stars, including Conexión Divina, Camila, Jonathan Moly & Hoobastank, Goyo, Ha*Ash, Manuel Medrano, Ángela Aguilar, Boza, Eslabon Armado, Rusherking, Menudo, Lysee, Wisin, Khea, and Zion y Lennox.

The Premios Juventud 2023 was a glamorous event that celebrated the talent and achievements of Latin music artists.

