Happy New Year 2023, what about your resolutions last year, have you accomplished a lot or are you still working on it this year? This new year, I have a resolution to make my face brighter and more attractive, who knows I can get the best partner, amen. I am very grateful that I can still have healthy facial skin without pimples and without spots, even though I don’t do special treatment at a beauty clinic.

Apart from the drain on funds, beauty clinics in the area where I live are very limited and I feel less comfortable with the types of treatments offered. That’s why, prefer skincare that is already trusted, many people use it and have proven its efficacy.

For us women, we can’t leave the house with a dull, oily and acne-prone face. Especially now that we have to socialize a lot with many more people, facial and body care using body and face care is really a must.

I feel lucky and grateful to know the entire body and facial care range from Scarlett Whitening. Very helpful in maintaining and caring for the skin of the body as well as the face, so that you can always look beautiful even at home. So, when I can do activities and activities outside the home, I become more confident. Because the body’s skin is always clean, moisturized and smells good, while facial skin is brighter blushed even if only with light powder without thick make up.

This year there have been many offline activities that require us to leave the house, whether we like it or not, we will often be exposed to the sun. Even though we drive a closed car vehicle, Ultraviolet rays will still be able to penetrate the windshield. Especially for those of you who are more active in activities and ride a motorbike, even though you are wearing a helmet, gloves, jacket and mask, there is still a lot of pollution to deal with while traveling.

Do you know, bestie, often our skin is exposed to pollution and free radicals, which can worsen skin conditions and result in accelerated skin aging or often referred to as premature aging. I don’t want to experience this one.

Of course, the problem of premature aging is a concern for some people, especially for women who have entered adulthood and have lots of activities.

Get to know the Scarlett C-Power Series

However, at this time, don’t worry, bestie, because there have been many studies showing that regular use of Vitamin C on facial skin can prevent premature aging and keep the skin healthy.

Before getting to know and know about the Scarlett C-Power Series, I had taken part in a vitamin C injection treatment at a beauty clinic, and the price was just that… it couldn’t be helped. Even though such treatment cannot get maximum results if only one treatment. At least 4 to 6 new treatments will show results on our facial and body skin.

Do you already know, bestie, that Scarlett presents a vitamin C product that is easy to use anywhere and anytime, namely C-Power, where the main ingredient is THD ASCORBATE, this content is 50X More Powerful than traditional Vitamin C. Of course, the vitamin C is really very powerful, you really have to try it.

The content of THD Ascorbate is also claimed to be able to protect the skin from exposure to UV rays and disguise dark spots. For those of you who are over the age of 35, you really have to use Scarlett C-Power products.

Are you curious, bestie, what does the Scarlett C-Power Series consist of? There are C-Power Face Mist and C-Power Serum, which of course have very powerful vitamin C when used regularly.

This time I just want to discuss the Scarlett C-Power Face Mist first, dear friends, for the C-Power Series I will definitely discuss it in the next blog review, so that you are curious and try to use the Scarlett C-Power Series.

Scarlett C-Power Face Mist

Fyi bestie, before going into detail, let’s find out what a face mist is and the benefits of using this beauty product. Face mist is a skin care product filled with liquid that is used to spray the facial skin. The contents of this skincare product are not just ordinary water, but liquids that contain substances to lock in skin moisture.

Regular use of Face Mist can help clean dirt in facial pores that causes pimples and streaks. In addition, face mist also functions to absorb excess oil and eliminate bad bacteria that cause acne.

Scarlett C-Power Face Mist smells like the bestie mandarin oranges, very fresh when sprayed on the face. The sprayer is soft and spreadable, and the absorption power is quite good without feeling sticky at the end. This face mist is of the dual-phase type, so it’s a good idea to make sure you shake it first before applying it to your skin.

Hero ingredients contained in Scarlett C-Power Face Mist:

☘️ THD Ascorbate

Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate containing vitamin C is 50x stronger than standard ascorbic acid.

Provides benefits such as:

* Helps protect the skin from the bad effects of UV exposure

* Helps brighten the skin

* Helps disguise the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines

* Maintain skin moisture

☘️ Sodium Hyaluronate

Is a form of hyaluronate acid (hyaluronic acid) in the form of sodium salt and can be dissolved in water. This acid is a natural molecule found in the skin and connective tissue of the human body.

Provides benefits such as:

* Helps hydrate and moisturize the skin

* Helps disguise the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines

* Helps the skin to remain smooth, soft and not dry

☘️ Mugwort

The mugwort plant is believed to help you get rid of acne, because it has antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties and also helps soothe the skin.

☘️ Black Ginseng Water

Who doesn’t know the benefits of ginseng for the body. For beauty, the benefits of ginseng are to overcome wrinkles and fine lines. Ginseng is known as a beauty product ingredient that is able to treat signs of skin aging.

☘️ Orange Oil

Orange oil has a variety of powerful compounds that are responsible for its healing abilities. Contains the active ingredient limonene which is considered a powerful antioxidant that can fight free radical damage and inflammation that cause various diseases.

☘️ Lemon Extract

Believed to be able to overcome inflammation caused by acne, lemon extract contains nitric acid and antimicrobials that can kill Propionibacterium acnes, the bacteria that causes acne on the surface of the face.

This face mist besides brightening also hydrates and calms the skin, it can be used anytime and anywhere when you need facial skin moisture.

The Right Way to Use Scarlett C-Power

First, you can use C-Power Face Mist first. This product can help refresh your facial skin anywhere and anytime. The type of packaging that only needs to be sprayed makes it easier for us to carry it everywhere.

Then you can use C-Power Serum. This product can help brighten your skin, help moisturize the skin, and help disguise fine lines on facial skin.

Important information for you besties, that all Scarlett products are safe, really help nourish the skin and brighten it up, but remember, if we have to be routine and also careful in using the treatment, it’s impossible to use it for a week, you can immediately get the result of a smoother and brighter facial skin. The key is, we have to be patient and routinely use the product

The Scarlett C-Power series has been registered with BPOM and has received halal certification from the MUI, so you can be sure that it is safe and comfortable to use every day.

How to Get Scarlett Whitening Products

We can buy all Scarlett Whitening products from facial, skin and hair care through e-commerce, there are often promos or economical packages. But you can also buy directly via the following link friends on the official IG @scarlett_whitening https://linktr.ee/scarlett_whitening

For those of you who are curious and still unsure whether the Scarlett Whitening product you purchased is genuine or not, you can check the authenticity of Scarlett products by opening the following link https://verify.scarlettwhitening.com

It’s easy to find out whether the Scarlett product we are buying is genuine or not, by filling in the requested data in the link, then entering the code under the barcode that is on the product to check the serial code, here we can find out the product we are buying is genuine or fake.

It’s no wonder why so many people are using Scarlett Whitening’s facial, skin and hair treatments, apart from the good products that help make us glow more, the quality and authenticity of the products are guaranteed if you buy them at the official store.