Source title: Startup丨”The Investigation Bureau of Different Cases” started hotly, Liu Xuandi and Cui Zuozhao re-cultivated the new field of folklore

On July 25, the folklore thriller and suspense film “The Investigation Bureau”, adapted from the novel of the same name, was launched in Hengdian. The film tells the story of Zhang Tiansheng, a detective from the Investigation Bureau of Different Cases, who rushes to Bincheng to investigate the local supernatural case, but thus uncovers a story that has been buried for more than ten years. Gold partner strikes again Chinese-style thriller Director Liu Xuandi and screenwriter Cui Zuozhao are now well-known in the industry. The two have worked together for many years and have been deeply involved in Chinese folklore films. They have many excellent works such as “Ghost Blowing the Lamp: The Fury of Xiangxi”, “Fu Yao Baiyu Town” and “River God”. Legend” and “The Mountain Village Fox Wife” in the first half of this year. Among them, “Legend of the Hunter of Xing’an Mountains” won the annual box office champion in 2021, and “Fox Wife in Mountain Village” set the highest score of online film thriller and suspense film with a score of 6.5 on Douban, and its reputation even surpassed many cinema movies. From the amazing skills of “The Legend of Xing’an Mountains Hunter” to the praise of “Fox Wife in the Mountain Village”, Liu Xuandi and Cui Zuozhao, the golden partner, did not take many “short, flat and fast” paths in the Internet University. The audience is simply attracted by curious and trivial methods, so that the audience can contribute to the film while cursing; on the contrary, the two of them strive for excellence, try to take folklore as an example, take human nature as the basis, and use bizarre and strange stories to attract people, and then use all living beings. The good, evil, beauty and ugliness triggered a fierce collision, which touched the hearts of the audience. After the Rashomon-style non-linear narrative of "Fox Wife in the Mountain Village" won a lot of praise from the audience, the two once again determined that their path is correct, and the online movie market does not have to use the first six minutes as a commercial gimmick. It doesn't have to be simple and straightforward to tell the story to meet the audience's needs. They believe that as long as the content of the movie is good enough, even if the rhythm is relatively slow and the rhythm is relatively slow, there will still be audiences willing to savour it and discover the many ingenious ideas buried in the work. Detective evil gods meet in a narrow way, based on folk customs and not vulgar The "Investigation Bureau of Different Cases" this time is another bold attempt on the content after Liu Xuandi and Cui Zuozuo in "The Mountain Village Fox Wife". "Strange Case Investigation Bureau" will be a story combining thriller and suspense. From the perspective of detective Zhang Tiansheng and his partner Xin Yue of the Different Case Investigation Bureau, they will explore the ins and outs of the "Evil God's Life" case in Bincheng. According to legend, as long as you make a wish to the evil god, you can fulfill your wish, but you will pay with your life as a reward. With the in-depth investigation of the two, a series of supernatural phenomena also occurred one after another, and the crisis seemed to have enveloped the entire Bincheng. The big difference from the previous network is that the suspenseful elements of “The Investigation Bureau of Different Cases” will no longer be trivial, and will only solve unsolved cases through rough mechanical serenity. Cui Zuozhao and Shuai Mengmeng, who were in charge of the script, confidently played the banner of “burning the brain”, and wanted to make a high-energy reversal of this supernatural case, so that the audience could witness the shocking reasoning completed by the protagonist in a Chinese-style horror atmosphere. Feel the joy of the layers of cascading lines being unveiled at the last moment. It is reported that the film is produced by Sun Zhonghuai, Liu Xuandi, Cui Zhaozhao, Dong Guanjie, Zeng Li, Li Dongfeng, Kan Lun, Feng Qing, Wang Jianyong, Yu Li, Li Xuelin, Deng Chaozhen, Jiang Wu, Bao Yucheng, Lian Zhijie, Du Maochao and Yang Jianhua are the co-producers, Han Zhijie is the director, Liu Xuandi is the producer, Liu Xuandi and Chen Jiaolong are the directors, Cui Zhaozhao is the script consultant, Shuai Mengmeng is the screenwriter, Chang Bin, Zhang Kewen, Yang Yuting, Zeng Li is the chief producer, Wang Juan is the chief planner, Huang Jie is the chief editor and reviewer, Yao Ling, Wang Xiaojuan, and Zhu Tianjiao are the producers. Fenghai Brothers, Youchuang Group Photo, Lehua Films, Yu Brothers, Two Bit Entertainment, Mushi Films, Anhui Wuhao, Liuguang Culture, Jiangxi TV Drama Production, Shanghai Yuntian Co-produced, Qishu Yicai exclusively announced , exclusively produced by Beixia Pictures and broadcast exclusively by Tencent Video. 