Martina Bindi (in the photo), born in 1968, from Tuscany, began the profession of beautician in 1989, the year in which she opened her business which still continues today under the name of Natural Spa wellness centre. She begins to teach advanced face and body techniques from 1999. Following some aggressive treatments, he develops melasma extended over the whole face which he tries to treat with every type of method available on the market, but with poor results. Disappointed by conventional proposals, she decides to experiment with a new method on herself, focusing on improving the health of her skin in the round. Her trials lead her to an unexpected resolution of melasma that initiates an in-depth study of the resources and regenerative abilities of healthy skin.

The “Bella without make-up” method was born and developed, thanks to which many people were able to treat melasma, blemishes, acne and wrinkles. In 2017 she launched her YouTube channel focusing on skin and body aging and soon expanded her original method, transforming it into a global pro-aging project that combines psycho-physical well-being and beauty: “Beautiful without makeup at 50” , a holistic approach that combines an ah hoc beauty routine for different skin types with lifestyle aspects, from nutrition to physical activity.

In 2019, together with Claudio Zampino, he founded bSoul, a family-run company of natural cosmetics that complements his method and in three years exceeds two million euros in turnover with a growth of 29% and a team of 14 people, a customer retention which is close to 69%, an order retention that exceeds 70% and a community of 200,000 women among customers and social users.

«After having laid the foundations for a solid project, it is important for us to aim for constant and progressive growth, which can serve an audience that everyone is aiming for, but which in reality does not find answers in the current market – Bindi declares -. The resilience indexes to date are excellent considering that 80% of the turnover is developed online, with customer retention and order retention that are really high for the sector. Thanks to sustainability and resilience, the company is able to self-finance and plan a solid future. We are very happy with the results achieved so far but our goal is to expand and consolidate our community more and more».

Sustainability is a fixed point for the company: a warehouse policy has been adopted with production planning and an increase in lots based on sales projections, in particular starting from 2019, the year in which the unavailability of some raw materials has sometimes made it difficult to produce products. Sustainability also in terms of costs which envisages not to act on the public price lever, blocked since 2018.