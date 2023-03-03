Home Entertainment Starting tomorrow! Seniors from Men’s Nonno were with us on the set of the drama “Numajo”[Yuta Toyoda’s Blog]
Entertainment

Starting tomorrow! Seniors from Men’s Nonno were with us on the set of the drama “Numajo”[Yuta Toyoda’s Blog]

by admin
Starting tomorrow! Seniors from Men’s Nonno were with us on the set of the drama “Numajo”[Yuta Toyoda’s Blog]

Hello, this is Yuta Toyoda.

January has flown by in a blink of an eye, and February is almost over. It’s a little scary now (laughs).

What I was doing in January was the drama “Numaru. I was filming Minato Ward High School Girls~! !

As some of you may have noticed, I was with Daisuke Nakagawa, a senior member of Men’s Nonno, at the scene. It was my first time meeting an exclusive model outside of Men’s Nonno, so I was more excited than usual!

Such “Numajo” will start broadcasting from Saturday, February 25! Please take a look!

And then, we are distributing the content “Yuhiro Toyoda’s soundscape” on Top Courtland, which is a member site of the affiliated office.

Numajo’s sound is also recorded, so please listen to it.

See also  AKB48 announces that 7 people have been infected with the new crown virus and the youngest person is only 14 years old

You may also like

Go bowling for a long time. How Rintaro...

They made my week the dresser

MEMORY TOYS Adventurer World Bounty Hunter Bloody Morlock...

Playing dragons and lions to celebrate the event

Q&A 1〜50

Feng Xiaogang and Chen Chong starred in the...

The coveted accessory for 2023: borders | the...

Liu Tao ends his trip to Milan Fashion...

I want too much Adidas Superstar! My latest...

The brand’s global spokesperson Hsu Chi passionately interprets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy