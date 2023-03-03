Hello, this is Yuta Toyoda.

January has flown by in a blink of an eye, and February is almost over. It’s a little scary now (laughs).

What I was doing in January was the drama “Numaru. I was filming Minato Ward High School Girls~! !

As some of you may have noticed, I was with Daisuke Nakagawa, a senior member of Men’s Nonno, at the scene. It was my first time meeting an exclusive model outside of Men’s Nonno, so I was more excited than usual!

Such “Numajo” will start broadcasting from Saturday, February 25! Please take a look!

And then, we are distributing the content “Yuhiro Toyoda’s soundscape” on Top Courtland, which is a member site of the affiliated office.

Numajo’s sound is also recorded, so please listen to it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

