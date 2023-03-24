14
Ruta
state
Portezuelo Grande – Chihuidos – Emp RP 7
Equipment operating. Heavy traffic.
Chos Malal – Tricao Malal – Huinganco Court
Sectors with saws.
Emp. RN 40 – Mariano Moreno – Emp. RP 16
Deformed road.
El Huecú – Mallín Largo – Naunauco – Emp. RN 40
Emp. RP 7 (Water Point) – Rincón de los Sauces
Equipment and road personnel operating in resurfacing work. Intermittent cuts and diversions. Sectors with potholes.
Octavio Pico – Catriel Cruise
Mud on the road. Heavy traffic. Acc. to Pata Mora to Acc. Octavio Pico. Sectors with saws.
Catriel Cruise – Rincon de los Sauces
Heavy traffic.
Rincón de los Sauces – Puesto Hernández – Emp. RN 40
Sectors poceados and mud. Equipment operating.
Chos Malal – The Cholar
poked sectors.
El Cholar – Pichachen
Normal. Chacaico – Pichachen: INTERNATIONAL PASS ENABLED FROM DECEMBER 2
Neuquén – Centennial – Emp RP 51
Heavy traffic.
Lte c/Río Negro – El Cruce (Emp RP 8)
Heavy traffic.
Emp RP 8 (El Cruce) – Añelo (Emp. RP 17)
Caution for accumulation of water and sediments in sectors.
Añelo (Emp. RP 17) – Emp. RP 5
Presence of equipment and personnel working on embankment remediation and shoulder stabilization tasks
Emp. RP 5 – Los Ranquiles – Emp. RN 40
Sectors with mud on the road and cross sections. Equipment operating.
Emp. RP 51 – Emp. RP 7
Heavy traffic.
Emp. RP 7 (El Cruce) – Catriel Cruise
Sectors with saw. Equipment operating.
Los Cruceros – Moquehue (Emp. RP 13)
Poked sectors, reduced visibility, loose gravel. Stray animals
Moquehue – Norquinco
Poked sectors, loose gravel. Equipment operating.
Ñorquinco – Emp. RP 23
Puddled sectors, reduced visibility due to suspended dust, loose gravel. Stray animals. Equipment operating.
Zapala – First Pines
Sectors with potholes. Presence of animals due to transhumance
First Pines – Litrán
Puddled sectors, reduced visibility due to suspended dust, loose gravel. Presence of animals due to transhumance
Litrán – Angostura – Gendarmerie – Batea Mahuida
Angostura / Gendarmerie – Icalma Pass
Equipment operating. Presence of animals due to transhumance
Icalma Pass
STEP ENABLED.
Zapala (Emp. RN 22) – Covunco Centro
Deformed road. Equipment operating.
Covunco Centro – Emp RN 40 (Acc. Bajada del Agrio)
Equipment operating, partial gravel.
Three Stones – Paso de los Indios Raft
puddled sectors, reduced visibility, loose gravel
Emp. RP 8 – Añelo
Sectors with saws. Heavy traffic. Equipment operating.
Añelo – Plaza Huincul
Precaution for accumulation of water and sediments on the road in sectors
Plaza Huincul – Picún Leufú (Emp. RN 237)
Sectors with potholes.
Emp. RP 23 – Ruca Choroi
Sectors poceados and mud. Stray animals. Equipment operating.
Emp.RN 40 – Cerro Chapelco
Equipment operating in road widening
Picún Leufú – Limay Centro – Paso Aguerre – Emp. RN 40
Sectors with mud. Presence of animals due to transhumance
Emp. RN 40 (Aguada del Overo) – South Chacaico – Emp. RP 46 (Spine of the Fox)
Sectors with mud. Presence of animals due to transhumance
Emp. RN 242 – Huarenchenque – Loncopué
Presence of animals due to transhumance
Loncopué – El Huecú
poked sectors. Equipment operating. Presence of animals due to transhumance
El Huecú – Mandolegue – El Cholar
poked sectors. Presence of animals due to transhumance
Neuquen – Arroyito
Heavy traffic. Work in progress, respect signage.
Arroyito – Plaza Huincul – Cutral-Có
Equipment operating. Area with loose animals.
Cutral-Có – Zapala
Equipment operating. Area with loose animals.
Junín de los Andes – Malleo
Presence of animals due to transhumance
Malleo – Pilo Lil
Presence of animals due to transhumance
Pilo Lil – Rahue (Emp. RP 46)
poked sectors. Rockfall. Equipment operating. Presence of animals due to transhumance
Rahue (Emp. RP 46) – Aluminized
Equipment and personnel operating in resurfacing work, detours in urban area. Respect the indications of flaggers and signage.
Aluminé – Litrán (Emp. RP 13)
Sectors with potholes, mud and poceadas. Presence of animals due to transhumance
Emp. RP 13 (Litrán) – Pine Hatchet
Sectors owned. Equipment operating in paving tasks.
Emp. RN 40 (Calcatre) – Las Coloradas – Fortin 1º de Mayo (Emp. RP 46)
Sectors with potholes.
Loncopué – Riscos Bayos – Hualcupén
presence of animals due to transhumance
Hualcupén – Cajón Chico – Caviahue
presence of animals due to transhumance
Caviahue – Copahue
Caviahue-Emp. RP No. 27: Poked sectors. Emp. RP Nº 27 to Copahue: CAUTION equipment operating in gravel tasks. Presence of animals due to TRANSHUMANCE
Em. RP 33 – Huncal – Ranquilon – Emp. RP 4
poked sectors.
Loncopué – Huncal (Emp. RP 10)
Sectors pocked and saw.
Emp. RN 40 – Quintuco – Emp. RP 10
poked sectors.
Emp. RP 2 – Wayle
NO WINTER MAINTENANCE
Wayle – Laguna Trómen – Emp. RP 53
NO WINTER MAINTENANCE
Andacollo – Los Miches
poked sectors.
Andacollo–Huinganco
poked sectors.
Chos Malal – Barrancas
Equipment and personnel performing maintenance tasks. Area with loose animals.
Las Lajas (Emp. RN 242) – Chos Malal
Equipment and personnel performing maintenance tasks. Area with loose animals.
Zapala – Las Lajas (Emp. RN 242)
Equipment and personnel operating. Area with loose animals.
Zapala – La Rinconada (Emp. RN 234)
Possible stone fall. Equipment and maintenance personnel. Area with loose animals.
La Rinconada – Junin de los Andes – San Martin de los Andes
Equipment and personnel performing maintenance tasks. Area with loose animals.
San Martin de los Andes – Acc. Chapelco
Equipment and personnel operating. Stray animals.
Acc. Chapelco – Lago Villarino
Stray animals.
Lake Villarino – Emp. RN 231 – Villa la Angostura
Equipment operating. Area with loose animals.
Villa La Angostura – Emp. RN 237
Equipment operating. Area with loose animals.
Emp. RN 237 – Pte Río Limay (Lte c/Río Negro)
Equipment operating. Area with loose animals.
Acc Quila Quina (RN 40)
Sectors poceados and mud. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS.
Acc. Lago Hermoso (RN 40)
Puddled and muddy sectors
Acc. Camping Catritre (RN 40)
Sectors poceados and mud.
Emp. RP 43 (Caepe Malal) – Aquihueco – Cajón del Curi Leuvú
Sectors with saw.
Chos Malal – Menucos – Spring
Presence of animals due to transhumance
Spring – El Llano – Andacollo
Presence of animals due to transhumance
Andacollo – Cayanta – Bella Vista – Las Ovejas
Presence of animals due to transhumance
The Sheep – Varvarco – Aº Ailinco
Puddled and muddy sectors.. REST: IMPASSABLE
Emp. RN 40 (10 km from Zapala) – Emp. RP 24
Sectors with potholes. Presence of animals due to transhumance
Emp. RP 24 – Rahue (Emp. RP 23)
Equipment operating.
Rahue (Emp. RP 23) – Lago Quillén – Lago Hui Hui
Sectors poceados and mud. Equipment operating.
San Martin de los Andes – Hua Hum Pass
poked sectors.
Acc. Bandurrias (RP 48)
poked sectors.
Acc. Chachin – Lake Queñi (RP 48)
poked sectors.
Paso Hua Hum
poked sectors. Equipment operating. STEP INT. HUA HUM ENABLED.
Emp. RN 237 – Emp. RN 234
Sectors poceados and mud.
Emp. RP 7 – Emp. RP 8
equipment operating
Emp. RN 40 – Emp. RP 62 (Colohuincul)
poked sectors.
Emp. RP 23 – Lanín PN Cover
Lanín National Park Cover – Mamuil Malal Pass (Lte with Chile)
Sectors poceados and mud.
Mamuil Malal Pass (ex Tromen)
Sectors poceados and mud. PASS MAMUIL MALAL ENABLED.
Junín de los Andes (Emp. RN 40) – Pte Río Chimehuín – Lake Paimún
Sectors poceados and mud. Equipment operating, ripping tasks
San Martín de los Andes (Emp. RN 40) – Lake Lolog and Carruhué – Lahuencó Epulafquen – Carrirriñe Pass
Deformations in the road. Reduced visibility in gravel section, loose gravel. Lolog access with caution: equipment operating. Carirriñe: IMPASSABLE.
Emp. RN 40 – Pte Río Meliquina – Pte Río Filo Hua Hum – Paso Córdoba – Confluencia (Emp. RN 237)
Poked sectors, reduced visibility, loose gravel. Recommended max speed 20 km/h. From Camp DPV IMTRANSITABLE
Emp. RP 63 – Caleufú – Lake Filo Hua Hum
Sectors poceados and mud.
Confluence – Villa Traful – El Portezuelo
Sectors poceados and mud. Villa Traful – El Portezuelo: Work in progress, respect signage. Recommended max speed 20 km/h
Emp. RN 40 – Cerro Bayo
Poked sectors, loose gravel.
Emp. RN 40 (6 km from Villa la Angostura) – Cardenal Samoré Pass
Equipment and personnel performing maintenance tasks.
Cardenal Samoré Pass
STEP ENABLED. equipment operating
La Rinconada (Emp. RN 40) – Pte Collón Curá (Emp. RN 237)
Possible stone falls. Loose Animals Area. Equipment and personnel operating.
Emp. RN 22 (Arroyito) – Piedra del Águila
Equipment and personnel operating.
Piedra del Águila – Pte Collón Curá (Emp. RN 234)
Equipment and personnel operating.
Pte Collón Cura (Emp. RN 234) – Confluencia (Emp. RP 63 and 65)
Equipment and personnel operating.
Confluence – Emp. RN 40
Equipment and personnel performing maintenance tasks. Area with loose animals.
Las Lajas (Emp. RN 40) – Emp. RP 21
.
Emp. RP 21 – Emp. RP 23 (at 500m Pino Hachado Customs)
Possible rockfall between km 46 and 48. Equipment operating.
Emp. RP 23 – Pino Hachado Pass
Step Pine Hatchet
STEP ENABLED