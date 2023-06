State of Neuquén routes today, Wednesday June 28, 2023

State Route Transit Section PORTEZUELO GRANDE – CHIHUIDOS – EMP RP 7 MUD ON ROADWAY. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. HEAVY TRAFFIC. TCP CHOS MALAL – TRICAO MALAL – HUINGANCO COURT, POCEED AND MUD SECTORS. CROSS SECTIONS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. PLACE CHAPUA, WATER ON ROAD. TCP EMP. RN 40 – MARIANO MORENO – EMP. RP 16 ROAD WITH DEFORMATIONS. TCP EL HUECU – MALLÍN LARGO – NAUNAUCO – EMP. RN 40 SECTORS POCEED, MUD AND HUELLONES. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP EMP. RP 7 (PUNTA DE AGUA) – RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES ACCUMULATION OF WATER, MUD AND SEDIMENT ON THE ROAD. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. EXTREME CAUTION TCP OCTAVIO PICO – CRUISE CATRIEL BARRO ON ROADWAY. HEAVY TRAFFIC. acc. A PATA MORA A ACC. OCTAVIO PICO. SECTORS WITH SAW. TCP CRUCERO CATRIEL – RINCON DE LOS SAUCES HEAVY TRAFFIC. TCP RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES – PUESTO HERNÁNDEZ – EMP. RN 40 POOLED AND MUD SECTORS TCP CHOS MALAL – EL CHOLAR PILLED AND MUD SECTORS. TCP EL CHOLAR – PICHACHEN LANDSLIDE. COLLAPSE. SNOW PACKING. I NEUQUÉN – CENTENARY – EMP RP 51 MUD ON EMBANK. HEAVY TRAFFIC. DIVERSIONS DUE TO ROAD DUPLICATION WORKS. TCP LTE C/RíO NEGRO – EL CRUCE (EMP RP 8) HEAVY TRAFFIC. TCP EMP RP 8 (EL CRUCE) – Añelo (EMP. RP 17) CAUTION DUE TO ACCUMULATION OF WATER AND SEDIMENT IN SECTORS. TCP YEAR (EMP. RP 17) – EMP. RP 5 ACCUMULATION OF WATER, MUD AND SEDIMENTS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP EMP. RP 5 – THE RANQUILES – EMP. RN 40 SECTORS OWNED AND CLAY. CARRY CHAINS TCP EMP. RP 51 – EMP. RP 7 INTENSE TRAFFIC. TCP EMP. RP 7 (EL CRUCE) – CATRIEL CROSSING SECTORS WITH SAW. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP LOS CRUCIROS – MOQUEHUE (EMP. RP 13) SNOW – ACCUMULATION OF APPROXIMATELY 5 CM – POOLED SECTORS – MUD – LOOSE ANIMALS – MANDATORY USE OF CHAINS FOR 4X2 VEHICLES TCP MOQUEHUE – ÑORQUINCO SNOW. EXTREME CAUTION IN POOLED SECTORS, ACCUMULATION OF MUD. MANDATORY USE OF ÑORQUINCO TCP CHAINS – EMP. RP 23 POUNDED SECTORS, CROSS SECTIONS, MUD AND EXTREME CAUTION DUE TO STONES ON THE ROAD (PAMPA INDA ZONE). LOOSE ANIMALS TCP ZAPALA – PRIMEROS PINOS SECTORS WITH POTS AND ICE, EQUIPMENT OPERATING. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. IT IS RECOMMENDED NOT TO TRAFFIC AT NIGHT TCP PRIMEROS PINOS – LITRÁN ACCUMULATION OF SNOW, EQUIPMENT OPERATING. I LITRÁN – ANGOSTURA – GENDARMERÍA – BATEA MAHUIDA SECTORS WITH ICE. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP ANGOSTURA / GENDARMERÍA – ICALMA PASS SECTORS WITH ICE. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP PASO ICALMA ACCUMULATION OF SNOW AND ICE, NEW REPORT 10.30AM I ZAPALA (EMP. RN 22) – COVUNCO DOWNTOWN WET ASPHALT ROAD. ROAD WITH DEFORMATIONS. TCP COVUNCO CENTRO – EMP RN 40 (ACC. BAJADA DEL AGRIO) SECTORS POOLED AND MUD. EQUIPMENT OPERATING TCP TRES PIEDRAS – BALSA PASS OF THE INDIANS SECTORS POCEADOS.RIPIO SUELGO TCP EMP. RP 8 – YEAR SECTORS WITH SAWS. HEAVY TRAFFIC. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP AñELO – PLAZA HUINCUL BARRO ON EMBANK. TCP PLAZA HUINCUL – PICÚN LEUFú (EMP. RN 237) SECTORS WITH BUTTONS. TCP EMP. RP 23 – RUCA CHOROI UNSTABLE. POOLED SECTORS AND MUD. CROSS SECTIONS. STRAY ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP EMP.RN 40 – CERRO CHAPELCO SNOW/ICE ON THE ROAD. MANDATORY USE OF CHAINS. TCP PICÚN LEUFú – LIMAY CENTRO – PASO AGUERRE – EMP. RN 40 SECTORS WITH MUD. PRESENCE OF ANIMALS BY TRANSHUMANCE TCP EMP. RN 40 (AGUADA DEL OVERO) – SOUTH CHACAICO – EMP. RP 46 (ESPINAZO DEL ZORRO) SECTORS WITH MUD. PRESENCE OF ANIMALS BY TRANSHUMANCE TCP EMP. RN 242 – HUARENCHENQUE – LONCOPUé SECTORS WITH ICE TCP LONCOPUé – EL HUECú SECTORS POOLED, MUD. CARRY CHAINS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING TCP EL HUECú – MANDOLEGUE – EL CHOLAR SECTORS POCEED, MUD AND ICE. IT IS RECOMMENDED TO CARRY CHAINS TO LIGHT VEHICLES TCP NEUQUÉN – ARROYITO CALZADA HUMEDA. HEAVY TRAFFIC. TCP ARROYITO – PLAZA HUINCUL – CUTRAL-Có WET ROAD. STRAY ANIMALS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP CUTRAL-Có – ZAPALA WET ROAD. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES – MALLEO ROAD SLIPPERY DUE TO ICE. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP MALLEO – PILO LIL ROAD SLIPPERY ON ICE. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP PILO LIL – RAHUE (EMP. RP 46) EXTREME CAUTION DUE TO DEEP CROSS CUTS, ACCUMULATION OF WATER AND MUD. VERY POOLED SECTORS, SOCAVONES. PRECAUTION DUE TO FALLING STONES ON THE ROAD – MANDATORY CARRYING OF A TCP RAHUE CHAIN ​​(EMP. RP 46) – ALUMINÉ EXTREME CAUTION DUE TO POTHOLES – SLIPPERY ASPHALT TAPE DUE TO FORMATION OF ICE-MUD – MANDATORY CARRYING OF ALUMINÉ TCP CHAINS – LITRÁN (EMP. PR 13) EXTREME CAUTION VERY POUNDED SECTORS- CROSS SECTIONS- MUD- SAW – MANDATORY CARRYING OF TCP EMP CHAINS. RP 13 (LITRÁN) – AXENED PINE ACCUMULATION OF WATER AND MUD ON THE ROAD. LEAKS. CROSS SECTION OF ROADWAY. I EMP. RN 40 (CALCATRE) – LAS COLORADAS – FORTÍN 1º DE MAYO (EMP. RP 46) POCEED AND MUD SECTORS. TCP LONCOPUÉ – RISCOS BAYOS – HUALCUPÉN T HUALCUPÉN – CAJÓN CHICO – CAVIAHUE SECTORS WITH ICE. TCP CAVIAHUE – COPAHUE DUE TO ACCUMULATION OF SNOW. I EMP. RP 33 – HUNCAL – RANQUILÓN – EMP. RP 4 SECTORS PILLED, CLAY AND CROSS SECTIONS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP LONCOPUé – HUNCAL (EMP. RP 10) SECTORS PILLED, MUD AND CROSS SECTIONS. MANDATORY USE OF CHAINS FOR SMALL VEHICLES. TCP EMP. RN 40 – QUINTUCO – EMP. RP 10 SECTORS POOLED AND CLAY. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP EMP. RP 2 – WAYLE WITHOUT WINTER MAINTENANCE I WAYLE – TRÓMEN LAGOON – EMP. RP 53 WITHOUT WINTER MAINTENANCE I ANDACOLLO – LOS MICHES SECTORS POOLED AND MUD. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP ANDACOLLO – HUINGANCO ROADWAY FLOODING DUE TO RISING OF THE RIVER MARGIN DUE TO RAINFALL I CHOS MALAL – WET ROAD CANYONS. STRAY ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP LAS LAJAS (EMP. RN 242) – CHOS MALAL WET ROAD. STRAY ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP ZAPALA – LAS LAJAS (EMP. RN 242) WET ROAD. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. STRAY ANIMALS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP ZAPALA – LA RINCONADA (EMP. RN 234) WET ROAD. POSSIBLE FALL OF STONES. STRAY ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP LA RINCONADA – JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES – SAN MARTÍN DE LOS ANDES TRAFFICABLE WITH CAUTION. WET ROAD. SECTORS WITH ICE. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP SAN MARTIN DE LOS ANDES – ACC. CHAPELCO TRAFFICABLE WITH CAUTION. WET ROAD. SECTORS WITH ICE. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP ACC. CHAPELCO – VILLARINO LAKE TRAFFICABLE WITH CAUTION. WET ROAD. SECTORS WITH ICE. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP LAGO VILLARINO – EMP. RN 231 – VILLA LA ANGOSTURA PASSABLE WITH CAUTION. WET ROAD. SECTORS WITH ICE. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP VILLA LA ANGOSTURA – EMP. RN 237 PASSABLE WITH CAUTION. WET ROAD. SECTORS WITH LOW ADHESION. POSSIBLE FALL OF STONES AT KM 2,095. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP EMP. RN 237 – PTE RíO LIMAY (LTE C/RíO NEGRO) PASSABLE WITH CAUTION. WET ROAD. SECTORS WITH LOW ADHESION. POSSIBLE FALL OF STONES AT KM 2,095. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP ACC QUILA QUINA (RN 40) COLLAPSE OF STONES. EQUIPMENT AND PERSONNEL OPERATING IN CLEARANCE. I ACC. BEAUTIFUL LAKE (RN 40) POCEED AND MUD SECTORS TCP ACC. CATRITRE CAMPING (RN 40) POCEED AND MUD SECTORS. TCP EMP. RP 43 (CAEPE MALAL) – AQUIHUECO – CAJÓN DEL CURI LEUVú UNTIL LOS MENUCOS, SECTORS WITH POOLS AND MUD. ONLY FOR 4X4 VEHICLES. REMAIN IMPASSABLE DUE TO LANDSLIDES. TCP CHOS MALAL – LOS MENUCOS – LA PRIMAVERA T LA PRIMAVERA – EL LLANO – ANDACOLLO T ANDACOLLO – CAYANTA – BELLA VISTA – LAS OVEJAS T LAS OVEJAS – VARVARCO – Aº AILINCO SECTORS WITH ICE AND SNOW. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. REDUCED VISIBILITY WHITE WIND. VARVARCO – LA MATANSILLA: ONLY FOR 4X4. REST: IMPASSABLE. TCP EMP. RN 40 (10 KM FROM ZAPALA) – EMP. RP 24 SECTORS WITH POTHOLES, LOOSE ANIMALS TCP EMP. RP 24 – RAHUE (EMP. RP 23) EXTREME CAUTION ACCUMULATION OF ICE ON THE ROAD – MANDATORY USE OF CHAIN ​​– EQUIPMENT OPERATING TCP RAHUE (EMP. RP 23) – QUILLÉN LAKE – LAKE HUI HUI UNSTABLE – TRAFFICABLE WITH EXTREME CAUTION ONLY FOR VEHICLES 4X4 FOR OVERFLOW OF TCP RIVER SAN MARTÍN DE LOS ANDES – HUA HUM PASS SLIPPERY ROAD DUE TO ICE. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP ACC. BANDURRIAS (RP 48) SLIPPERY ROAD DUE TO ICE. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP ACC. CHACHIN – QUEÑI LAKE (RP 48) ROAD SLIPPERY DUE TO ICE. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP HUA HUM PASS SLIPPERY ROAD DUE TO ICE. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. INTERNATIONAL PASSAGE ENABLED FROM 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM TCP EMP. RN 237 – EMP. RN 234 SECTORS POCKETED AND MUD. TCP EMP. RP 7 – EMP. RP 8 EQUIPMENT OPERATING TCP EMP. RN 40 – EMP. RP 62 (COLOHUINCUL) SECTORS POCEADOS AND BARRO. WATER ON ROAD. TCP EMP. RP 23 – LANÍN PN COVER SNOW/ICE ON THE ROAD. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP PORTADA LANÍN NP – PASO MAMUIL MALAL (LTE WITH CHILE) SNOW/ICE ON THE ROAD. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP MAMUIL MALAL PASS (EXTROMEN) ACCUMULATION OF SNOW ON THE ROAD. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. INTERNATIONAL CROSSING ENABLED FROM 9:00 AM TO 6:00 PM TCP JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES (EMP. RN 40) – PTE RÍO CHIMEHUÍN – LAKE PAIMúN SLIPPERY ROAD DUE TO RAIN/SNOW. TCP SAN MARTÍN DE LOS ANDES (EMP. RN 40) – LOLOG AND CARRUHUÉ LAKES – LAHUENCó EPULAFQUEN – CARRIRRIñE PASS SLIPPERY ROAD DUE TO RAIN AND SNOW. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. COLO HUINCUL – CARRIRRIñE IMTRANSITABLE PASS. TCP EMP. RN 40 – MELIQUINA RIVER PTE – FILO HUA HUM RIVER PTE – CÓRDOBA PASS – CONFLUENCIA (EMP. RN 237) ROAD SLIPPERY DUE TO SNOW, SECTORS WITH ICE. CARRY CHAINS. CORDOBA PASS – CONFLUENCE: ROAD DAMAGED, EXTREME CAUTION. TCP EMP. RP 63 – CALEUFú – FILO HUA HUM LAKE SNOW ON THE ROAD. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS TCP CONFLUENCIA – VILLA TRAFUL – EL PORTEZUELO SNOW AND ICE ON ROAD. POOLED SECTORS AND MUD. CARRY CHAINS. VILLA TRAFUL – EL PORTEZUELO: WORK IN PROGRESS TCP EMP. RN 40 – CERRO BAYO NIEVE ON THE ROAD. POOLED SECTORS AND MUD. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP EMP. RN 40 (6 KM FROM VILLA LA ANGOSTURA) – PASS CARDENAL SAMORÉ PASSABLE WITH EXTREME CAUTION. WET ROAD. SECTORS WITH SNOW. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP PASS CARDENAL SAMORÉ PASSABLE WITH EXTREME CAUTION. WET ROAD. SECTORS WITH SNOW. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. ENABLED FROM 09:00 TO 19:00 HS TCP LA RINCONADA (EMP. RN 40) – PTE COLLÓN CURá (EMP. RN 237) TRAFFICABLE WITH CAUTION. WET ROAD. ICE FORMATION POSSIBLE. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP EMP. RN 22 (ARROYITO) – PIEDRA DEL ÁGUILA PASSABLE WITH CAUTION. MODERATE WINDS. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. TCP PIEDRA DEL ÁGUILA – PTE COLLÓN CURá (EMP. RN 234) TRAFFICABLE WITH CAUTION. WET ROAD. SECTORS WITH RAIN. ICE FORMATION POSSIBLE. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. TCP PTE COLLÓN CURA (EMP. RN 234) – CONFLUENCE (EMP. RP 63 AND 65) PASSABLE WITH CAUTION. WET ROAD. SECTORS WITH ICE. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP CONFLUENCE – EMP. RN 40 PASSABLE WITH CAUTION. WET ROAD. SECTORS WITH ICE. ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP LAS LAJAS (EMP. RN 40) – EMP. RP 21 ZONE WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP EMP. RP 21 – EMP. RP 23 (500M AWAY FROM PINO HACHADO CUSTOMS) POSSIBLE FALL OF STONES AT KM 48. AREA WITH LOOSE ANIMALS. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. TCP EMP. RP 23 – PINO PASS ACCESSORIES ACCUMULATION OF ICE ON ROADWAY. EQUIPMENT OPERATING. I PASO PINO HACHADO ACCUMULATION OF ICE ON THE ROAD, EQUIPMENT OPERATING, OPERATING SCHEDULE TO BE CONFIRMED I

