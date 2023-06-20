State strike and teachers in Neuquén this Thursday: how it will affect

This Thursday, in Neuquén, as will happen in Río Negro and in other provinces of the country, there will be a strike that will affect attention in state agencies and there will be no classes. It is in repudiation of the repression that took place in Jujuy. This Monday, the ATE union reported that it will join the measure of national scope.

«In Neuquén we already live what Jujuy is going through today. We are already living through the authoritarianism of a governor who tried to reform the constitution to abolish the right to protest and hand over oil and gas.

As a consequence of the repression of the protest, he murdered a teacher who was demanding salary and decent working conditions,” they said in a statement from ATE Neuquén.

They pointed out that only with the mobilized people will it be possible to “stop the sell-out and authoritarian reforms.”

On the other hand, this Tuesday, from the Neuquén multisectoral they reported that they will carry out a cut in the highway bridges “in support of the struggle of jujuy and against repression«.

No classes due to strike on Thursday

The ATEN teachers union will join the national strike called by Ctera. Due to the measure, classes will be affected, in a short week due to the Flag Day holiday. In addition, by the measure of service assistants, affiliated with ATE.

«The growing conflict in Jujuy is the product of the actions of Governor Gerardo Morales who grants increases by decree, without dialogue; that he promoted an unconsulted and undemocratic Constitution and that in the face of forceful strikes and massive mobilizations he responds with repression,” they said in a statement from Ctera, announcing the strike for this week.

This Thursday the Neuquén teachers will gather at 11 o’clock at the monument to San Martín and there will be a march through the center of Neuquén. That day there will also be activities by sections.





