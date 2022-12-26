Adapted from the novel “Flying to the Moon”, the fairy tale love drama “Moon Song Xing” starring Zhang Binbin and Xu Lu will be broadcast as scheduled. Based on “chivalry”, the play not only creates a classical oriental aesthetic scene, but also infuses the “beauty of power” of traditional Chinese love. The play runs through the predestined love between the male and female protagonists, presenting a thrilling story about growth, responsibility and love.

The blooming of love requires enthusiastic courage, and more importantly, firm support. From getting acquainted in Moon River to studying art in Wuyanghou Mansion, Lu Li (played by Zhang Binbin) and Liu Shao (played by Xu Lu) have gone through hardships all the way, and the two gradually developed a love spark from the initial “happy friends”. The great demon queens will stay with each other for a lifetime. Although there is no romance of love at first sight, they have the courage to fight with their lives and pursue true love, and they have the unswerving love to accompany each other and grow together. Even if one touches true love, his soul will fly away, Lu Li bravely chooses love, and Liu Shao is willing to join hands with his beloved to see the stars and the sea. After experiencing catastrophe, Lu Li transformed half of his heart into Xianluoge. Although he had forgotten his memory, the bond of love still brought him to Liu Shao’s side. In the end, in order to protect true love, he dared to shake the tree and shake the sky. Qing law confrontation. The emotion of breaking free from the shackles and rushing in both directions is as bright as the moon, firmly illuminating the ups and downs of reincarnation.

Love not only allows them to find warmth, but also enriches themselves. From a mercenary person, Lu Li gradually understood the boundaries of justice, experienced the taste of true love, released his heart, and resolutely chose to sacrifice himself in the midst of catastrophe. Liu Shao also grew up gradually from a protected daughter, becoming stronger and stronger, taking on the responsibility of protecting others. With the development of the story, the protagonist bravely goes upstream, overcomes many difficulties, and in the process of overcoming obstacles, from looking for self-protection to determined to protect others, the character’s growth transformation and ideological awakening are perfectly realized. Their unyielding youthful spirit and passionate belief in not fearing fate touched the hearts of the audience even more.

As a fairy drama, the emotional line of “Moon Song Xing” is hearty and grand, full of the great feelings of the children of the world. They not only protect the ones they love, but also have compassion, take responsibility, and protect the common people, making little love more powerful and charming in the great love. “How about ants, those who dare to shake the tree also dare to shake the sky.” As a god in the heaven, Luo Ge has the world in his heart and compassion for all beings. For the sake of the common people, he was forced to absorb the dark power of thousands of years ago and arranged for Liu Zhi to kill himself. Without knowing it, Liu Shao chose to stab Luo Ge with his sword for the sake of the common people. This epic and predestined mission intensifies the tragic color of the story, and writes the great love that shakes the mountains and rivers.

“Wait, on the head of the willow on the moon, I wish to hold my hand and count the red beans; Shou, look back once, in exchange for the sun and the moon staying together forever, and the love is like the first time I saw it.” The fascination and praise of love seems to be the instinct of human beings. Fragile and great. Even without the disputes among the Three Realms in the Xianxia drama, the journey of lovers holding hands has never been smooth sailing. Hand in hand to tide over difficulties and water growth with responsibility has become more people’s yearning for love. In this fast-changing era, and today’s emotional concepts are becoming more open, the beauty of “a couple for a lifetime” in traditional Chinese love has a rare healing power.

(Author: famous writer Su Qin)

Original title: Keeping the moon together, protecting the common people with chivalry——The expression of the power of love in the world of fairy tales in “Moon Song Xing”

