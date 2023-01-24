Home Entertainment Steam Spring Festival sale: 11 best-selling masterpieces, some games are as low as 20% off–fast technology–technology changes the future
Steam Spring Festival sale: 11 best-selling masterpieces, some games are as low as 20% off

Steam Spring Festival sale: 11 best-selling masterpieces, some games are as low as 20% off–fast technology–technology changes the future

The Steam Spring Festival sale started in 2016, and it has been 8 years since then. This is a celebration specially set up for gamers in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Let’s take a look at the discounted products worth buying on Steam during the Spring Festival in 2023:

1. “Legend of Sword and Fairy VII”, the original price is 128 yuan, and the current price is 89.6 yuan.

2. “Shadow Torch City”, the original price is 108 yuan, and the current price is 64.8 yuan.

3. “Red Dead Redemption 2”, the original price is 249 yuan, and the current price is 82.17 yuan.

4. “GTA: Trilogy”, the original price is 249 yuan, and the current price is 124.5 yuan.

5. “Horizon: Dead West”, the original price is 249 yuan, and the current price is 92 yuan.

6. “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”, the original price is 127 yuan, and the current price is 25.4 yuan.

7. “The Hidden Corner”, the original price is 56 yuan, and the current price is 47.6 yuan.

8. “A Trip for Two”, the original price is 198 yuan, and the current price is 73.2 yuan.

9. “Dragon’s Dogma: Rise of Darkness”, the original price is 198 yuan, the current price is 30.7 yuan

10. “Devil May Cry 5”, the original price is 198 yuan, and the current price is 65.3 yuan.

11. “The Balance of God”, the original price is 80 yuan, and the current price is 72 yuan.

