STEELHAMMER – Reborn In Flames

Chris Boltendahl has always been a busy guy. Apart from GRAVE DIGGER’s pop-rock excursion gone wrong under the name DIGGER and a few other attempts several decades ago, he always remained true to his main band, but was always happy to hire himself out as a guest singer for groups and artists such as DORO, FB1964, ORDEN OGAN or VAN CANTO. There is also the rock band THE FYREDOGS, but they last released something in 2010. In the pandemic, however, Chris probably had more time and creativity and founded the band HELLFYRE and with “Symbol Of Eternity” there was also a new GRAVE DIGGER work last year. Now the singer with the raspy voice is releasing his first solo album under the banner of Chris Boltendahl’s STEELHAMMER.

Of course, the German doesn’t do the whole thing alone and has teamed up with ex-ORDEN OGAN guitarist Tobias Kersting as well as Patrick Klose (IRON SAVIOR) and Lars Schneider (also ex-ORDEN OGAN) to make the debut “Reborn In Flames”.

Unsurprisingly, “Reborn In Flames” offers pure Heavy Metal, which often reminds of GRAVE DIGGER, but still pulls different strings in terms of riffing and feeling. You don’t have to expect big surprises, but you do get the full service of stompers, bangers and groovers in the good old tradition. Of course, Boltendahl’s voice reigns supreme, and he unmistakably puts his stamp on it.

Still, “Reborn In Flames” feels a little half-hearted. Not that anything is bad here, because the experience with the instruments and also with the songwriting is unmistakable, but the proximity to GRAVE DIGGER is very large, there are no real hits, even if tracks like “Gods Of Steel” or “The Hammer That Kills” are very catchy and apart from the cool, but also too little “Beds Are Burning” cover, nothing really wants to stand out.

Fans of classic (German) Heavy Metal who can’t get enough of Grabschauflern or Chris Boltendahl will definitely have fun here, the rest just listen to a sample.

Tracklist „Reborn In Flames“:

2. Fire Angel

3. Beyond The Black Souls

4. Gods Of Steel

5. Die For Your Sins

6. Let The Evil Rise

7. Out Of The Ruins

8. I Am Metal

9. The Hammer That Kills

10. Iron Christ

11. Beds Are Burning

Total playing time: 48:12

Band-Links:



