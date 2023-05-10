Home » STEELHAMMER – Solo album “Reborn In Flames” from the GRAVE DIGGER singer
After 42 years in the metal business, GRAVE DIGGER frontman Chris Boltendahl will release his first solo album. Under the banner of Chris Boltendahl’s STEELHAMMER, “Reborn in Flames” will see the light of day on July 28, 2023!

For this work, Chris was able to win over an illustrious guild of first-class musicians… none other than the ex-ORDEN OGAN Guitar magician Tobias Kersting can be found at the guitar.

With him Chris wrote all 10 tracks on “Reborn in Flames”. The album is rounded off by the cover version of the classic “Beds are burning” by Midnight Oil. The line-up is completed by Lars Schneider on bass (ex Orden Ogan) and Patrick Klose on drums (Iron Savior). “Reborn in Flames” is bursting with classic Power Metal riffs… in various interviews Chris promised a glowing mixture of “Grave Digger meets Metal Church”, which hits the nail on the head!

Reborn in Flames will be released on July 28th, 2023 as Digipack CD, Black Vinyl, Limited Sun Yellow Vinyl, Limited Splatter Vinyl, Limited Picture Disc, Digital Streaming/Download and Black Steel Collector’s Box with logo print on the lid, limited to 500 copies which includes: Digipack CD, metal chain with wax cord tie, woven logo patch and photocard signed by Chris!

The album can be pre-ordered here: https://roar.gr/smartlinks/cbsteelhammer-reborn-in-flames/

TRACK LIST:

  1. Reborn In Flames
  2. Fire Angel
  3. Beyond The Black Souls
  4. Gods Of Steel
  5. Die For Your Sins
  6. Let The Evil Rise
  7. Out Of The Ruins
  8. I Am Metal
  9. The Hammer That Kills
  10. Iron Christ
  11. Beds Are Burning (CD Bonus Track)
Line-up:
Chris Boltendahl – Vocals
Tobias Kersting – Guitars
Lars Schneider – Bass
Patrick Klose – Drums

