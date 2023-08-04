Stefano Catino: Italian to the core, on the other side of the world

Stefano Catino has (already) had a great 2023. Mind and body behind the Maybe Group – which includes Maybe Sammy, the best Australian bar among the 50 Best – oversaw the acquisition of the group by the Public Hospitality Group, of which he is now director of hospitality. He launched the much talked about El Primo Sanchez, hosted 16 of the 50 Best Bars in Sydney for the Maybe Cocktail Festival and was named “Australia’s most influential bar figure” by Australian Bartender magazine.

What was your first approach to Bartender.it? Do you remember your first event organized by us that you attended?

It is an event in Milan, way back in 2010. I remember that Dom Costa and Agostino Perrone, Alex Kratena and all the guys from Jerry Thomas in Rome were there. I had just returned from 2 years in Australia, I was curious to see what was being said (and done) in Italy and there… I immediately found the best.

Since 2006, more or less the arrival of Facebook in Italy which coincided with the foundation year of Bartender.it what, what idea, concept – not people in particular – but trend, has changed the world of cocktail bars in Italy ?

Unfortunately in those years I began to travel. I remember little of Italy, but I remember very well that I was flying to London to see what a certain… Ago Perrone was doing.

Would you like to have your own place, in which you “decide”, thinking about it, building it (… and putting the money into it) to do it all by yourself?

I have 5, is that enough? 😉

What would you change or design in the place where you work?

Well, I made the places where I work! I wouldn’t change anything, but I think that all the premises, to be truly functional, should host our work for 3 months… and then be redone again.

Do you like being in the dining room as well as behind the counter and why?

I love being in the dining room and I adore “la porta” – perhaps the most important thing about the place. Who enters and who doesn’t, the type of welcome and greeting: all this makes up 70% of the evening.

Would you return (… or will you return!), sooner or later, to work in Italy? Why yes and why not?

I think not… I love our country, but unfortunately I always find it badly governed, between laws and bureaucracy. The way I’m used to working in Australia is too much easier and faster. I do “mea culpa”, but I couldn’t do it anymore. Those who do my job in Italy are 200 times better than me.

In which other city in the world (compared to the one you are in now) would you like to go to work full time?

In due parole: NEW YORK

What memory do you have, if you have, of Dom Costa, the first Italian bartender to connect the world of Italian cocktails with the world of global mixing in the last 30 years?

I’ve never met him live, but I know he’s a great bar man: many people close to me loved him, amid great laughs and enormous human and professional esteem. So, from me too, just a lot of respect.

How much more can your city grow in terms of mixing and – more generally – in terms of hospitality?

From month to month, from year to year, Sydney is and will continue to be one of the top cities in the world.

Besides your own, do you have at least three favorite bars (excluding the ones in the Magnificent 7!)?

Certainly I li ho! Katana Kitten New York, For Suffering Guadalajara, Cartakers Cottage Melbourne.

Tell us an adjective or a word for each of the other Magnificent 7

Simone Caporale: Brilliant

Giacomo Giannotti: Avant-garde

Ago Perrone: Style

Patrick Pistolesi: Passion

Alessandro Palazzi: Class

Alex Frezza: Intelligence

Is there anything you wouldn’t do again? Something you regretted in your professional life, beyond that all experiences lead to where you are now

Sincerely? No!

To overcome the stereotypes of Italian abroad (“pizza, pasta and mandolin” style), do you think it would be better to show how to make a perfect Negroni, or… change the cocktail?

I’ve never had that weight of stereotype; fortunately we are also accompanied by successful examples: Ferrari, Gucci, Ferrero, Fendi, Giuseppe Verdi, Dante and Michelangelo, you name it. It’s up to us to “bring from Italy” what we deem right and appropriate, we always have so much to teach so as not to fall into stereotypes. I’ve never even been ashamed to make a spritz, it’s part of our culture.

A favorite dish to eat and one to cook at home

One for all? THE PESTO

In your spare time: mountain retreat? Bungalow by the sea or rustic in the countryside?

Sea always and forever

Are you an official brand ambassador?

Only mine, and I work with everyone

Is there anyone you consider your Master? And someone who considers you his?

Many people, but I think that nobody ever teaches you anything in life. You just steal with your eyes, and I’ve stolen from so many.

Even you, as a child, will have asked the usual question “what do you want to be when you grow up”. What did you answer?

I always saw myself in the hospitality industry, I wanted to have premises and finally I did!

There is a lot of talk about artificial intelligence: in your job, what would you let a machine do and what would you never let it do?

Let’s sum it up like this: I’d make him do the hard work… but I’d never make him make love.

At your level, the world of bartending is aimed at a “high” target. Would you like to “open” your creations to those with less possibilities? And how would you do it? After all, if Bottura invented the Refectories…

Once I manage to complete my project and cover the economic needs for my family, I would be very happy to develop a project for the community.

