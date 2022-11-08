Luxor and Florence, two cities with outstanding culture and history. Stefano Ricci first visited Thebes 20 years ago and was so fascinated by it that he released a book for the city: Luxor. By this point, he dreamed of hosting his own fashion show surrounded by Egypt’s great historical buildings and artistic marvels. “Tonight, the dream has come true.” Mr. Stefano Ricci said with an excited smile.

Stefano Ricci and his wife Claudia, brand CEO Niccolò Ricci (first from left) and brand creative director Filippo Ricci (first from right)

It is worth noting that in history, Egypt has never opened this sacred place to any international luxury brand to hold a fashion show. The 50th anniversary fashion show of the STEFANO RICCI brand was successfully held in the great temple of Hatshepsut. The cross-era significance has created a precedent for the cooperation between ancient Egyptian civilization and fashion brands. “It was an unforgettable experience. Thanks to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism, especially Dr. Mostafa Waziry. Allowing our guests to experience a limitless journey in this land of luxury lifestyle” said Filippo Ricci, Creative Director of the brand.

Paying tribute to elegance, it does not stop at looking back at the past, but looks forward to a far-reaching future. This big show uses 45 models to show nearly a hundred special 50th anniversary series designed by the founder Mr. Stefano Ricci, inspired by Egypt’s mysterious Valley of the Kings interprets the ultimate elegance of Egypt’s classical luxury and modernity.

The big show was performed by Stefano Ricci’s old friend Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in an elegant white STEFANO RICCI suit to the Roman dance “Celeste Aida” from Act 1 of Verdi’s opera “Aida”. “In the beginning, the models began to walk down the grand staircase of the temple and walked to the runway with the 25 giant statues of Queen Hatshepsut as the background. The immersive scene design brought unparalleled shocking visual feast to the guests.

The show began with a series of eveningwear inspired by the celebration of Egyptian civilization, beginning with elegant eveningwear in gold, temple inscriptions and Nile blue in gilded pharaohs. First up were three sparkling looks, a gorgeous jacket woven from gold thread and paired with black trousers. They were followed by gold-buttoned jackets and tuxedos in shimmering blue or copper-coloured brocade, all woven on looms at Antico Setificio Fiorentino, Europe’s oldest silk workshop.

Tribute to the brand’s close friend, former South African President and the famous Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela. The “Madiba” series of printed silk shirts designed in the early 1990s are named after him. Nelson was also played that night. ·Mandela’s daughter’s blessing video for this celebration, and tells the origin of the “Madiba” printed shirt and the indissoluble bond with Stefano Ricci.

Stefano Ricci and Nelson Mandela

The show’s halftime performance was performed by Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli on stage, with Swedish-Italian soprano Suzanne Rigacci singing An episode from Sergio Leone’s film Once Upon a Time in the West.

After a colourful array of colourful suits and slacks, the show ended with slouchy looks, super soft white knit suits with cutouts and cardigans, cashmere sweaters, knitted sweaters and embroidered tracksuits. There are also suede and alligator jackets paired with Indiana Jones-inspired leather caps, leading to a new travel-chic look.