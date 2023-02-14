The Stellantis brands merge in the Italian showrooms. It starts from Milan, from via Gattamelata 41, the historic headquarters of the Peugeot group brands. It will be the first Stellantis Brand House, the first Italian dealer owned by the group which brings together in the same commercial reality the sales showrooms of nine car brands, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat Jeep, Lancia, Opel and Peugeot, Fiat Professional and Spoticar. All useful services for mobility are available, from financial solutions designed for every single need to short and long-term rental, from assistance and maintenance to the sale of original and equivalent spare parts.

The Stellantis Brand House in Milan is part of Stellantis &You Sales and Service Italia, the organization into which, with the merger between PSA and FCA, the retail divisions of the respective groups have merged with a total of 13 sites and 872 collaborators, of which 163 sales consultants. In 2022, Stellantis &You Sales and Service Italia sold 103,000 vehicles (93,000 new vehicles and 10,000 used vehicles), and completed 167,000 workshop hours. “Ours – commented Paolo Romano, general manager of Stellantis &You Sales and Service Italy – is a constant commitment to improve the quality of service and give the utmost attention to all customers who choose us for the purchase of their cars. In addition, our workshop provides qualified experts, for the care of each car, to guarantee maximum quality and safety”.

The event, called “Discover the new Star” takes place in Milan on Saturday 11 February from 9 to 19. A way to discover the new dealership, also thanks to events and activities in every corner of the showrooms. Other concessionaires will transform themselves in the same way, starting from Turin.