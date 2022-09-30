Seven million units produced at the Sevel plant in Atessa, the largest European Stellantis plant of light commercial vehicles. In particular, the Fiat Professional Ducato, Citroën Jumper, Peugeot Boxer and Opel / Vauxhall Movano chassis and vans leave the production line.

“The Sevel team contributes on a daily basis to achieving our goal of being the undisputed leader in the commercial vehicle market,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer of Enlarged Europe. “The plant has a long history of making products our professional customers want and need, and will continue to play a key role in achieving 40% of the battery electric vehicle sales mix by 2030. . Congratulations to the whole team on today’s result. “

The Sevel (European Light Vehicle Company) site was created as a joint venture between FCA and PSA-Peugeot Citroën in 1978. Inaugurated in 1981, it has an area of ​​over 1.2 million square meters and can produce up to 1,200 vehicles per day. It is the largest and most flexible light commercial vehicle plant in Europe, capable of a wide range of configurations.

By 2030 Stellantis aims to double its commercial vehicle revenues with the launch of 26 new models that include electric solutions in all segments. In the first half of 2022, Stellantis was the leader in both the EU30 market and in South America, with a share of 33.2% and 30.7% respectively. The Company was also a leader in the EU30 perimeter in sales of battery electric commercial vehicles, with a BEV market share of nearly 50% in the first half of 2022.

Stellantis will supply Toyota with a new large commercial vehicle (also in battery electric version), which will be marketed in Europe under the Japanese brand and will be produced in the Stellantis factories in Gliwice, Poland, and Atessa, Italy. (self-propelled drafting)