TURIN – With the presentation of the full electric Ram 1500 Rev, the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, pressed the play button. A new story has begun in the United States, yet to be written, but whose story board is already known: having 50% of electricity sales in 2030 in the United States. “Our electric offensive in the US starts this year, starts now, starts with the Ram 1500 Rev, with 2 Jeeps and then with the Chrysler and Dodge models to follow”. Even in the United States Stellantis is carrying out the Dare Forward plan to 2030. “We always do what we say. Not only will we bring 25 new electric models to the US market in the medium term, but more importantly, we will make our society carbon neutral by 2038,” Tavares reiterated. In the USA, the Ram brand is at the heart of the strategy.





The full-electric, zero-emission Ram 1500 REV will be offered in two versions: with a standard 168 kWh battery pack and a range of approximately 350 miles (563 km), and with an optional 229 kWh large battery pack, with a targeted range up to 500 miles (805km). Towing capacity up to 14,000 lbs (6,350 kg) and payload up to 2,700 lbs (1,225 kg). The Ram 1500 Rev can increase its range by up to 110 miles (177 km) in just 10 minutes with 800 VDC fast charging up to 350 kW.





The Ram 1500 REV XR model will follow, with record-breaking autonomy. Built on the new STLA Frame architecture, designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles, with a “body-on-frame” design that efficiently integrates the battery pack. “The full-electric Ram 1500 Rev is a milestone in our journey to offer the best electrified solutions in the industry and further strengthens our award-winning range” explains Mike Koval Jr, CEO of the Ram – Stellantis brand. “We believe in offering our customers the right range of propulsion solutions and will continue to redefine the pickup truck segment.





“We support our 4 iconic American brands with our technology. We take advantage of our scale and our technological platforms”, said Tavares, underlining that “in Stellantis there is no “oldco” and a “newco”, there is only one company, only one “co”, we all move together, in the same direction and at the same pace, transforming our company into a “mobility tech company”.





The New York Auto Show also kicks off the launch of the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler. An unrivaled combination of off-road potential, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on-road and off-road dynamics, a host of safety features innovative and technologically advanced. The latest evolution of the world‘s most iconic off-road SUV offers improved performance, new technologies and advanced safety features, always staying true to the Wrangler formula of offering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything.





“Jeep Wrangler is the epitome of the adventurous hero, embodying the spirit and soul of the brand,” said Christian Meunier, CEO of the brand. “Since its introduction, we have sold nearly 5 million Wranglers worldwide, reaching new levels of off-road capability with each new generation. Today we still add technology, comfort and safety features. It is an uncompromising combination, enriched by the freedom to choose between four different powertrains, including our electrified 4xe version, the best-selling PHEV in America”.





A Warn winch is standard, as well as the new iconic Seven Slots front grille, standard side curtain airbags and a 12.3-inch touchscreen Uconnect radio with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. And then the stealth antenna integrated in the windshield, 10 new wheel designs and various options for open-air travel in complete freedom, including the exclusive Sky One-Touch Powertop roof.





Two new models expand the Wrangler range: Sport S 4xe lowers the entry price for America’s best-selling Phev, Rubicon X enhances the Rubicon name with standard 35-inch tires (2.0 and 3.6-liter automatic engines), camera integrated off-road and steel bumpers.