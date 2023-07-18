step by step and essential tips

From time to time, the desire to improve home decor beats. Therefore, learning techniques on how to texture the wall is a great way to renovate your home.

These techniques are important to help you express your personal style, revamping your home and bringing you more comfort.

Texture is the typical mass of civil construction that serves as the basis for various wall textures. When used for decoration, it can give a new face to the home, from classic to contemporary style.

Learn how to texture your wall the easy way, with tips on surface and putty preparation, texture types and application. In addition to trends for rooms.

Materials and tools needed to make wall texture

Basically, when you are going to make a texture on the wall, you need to use:

Trowel — tool that looks like a plate used for painting finishing and texturing; paint rollers; Spatulas; Painter basin; Stirrer; Paints and products to make the chosen wall texture; Newspapers.

How to texture the wall?

There is an optimized step-by-step on how to texture the wall that is the basis for different techniques. Follow the tips:

Organize the place for painting

Before painting the wall, remove nearby furniture and paintings. Line the floor with newspaper to prevent paint stains on the floor and furniture.

prepare the wall

Sand the wall, especially where it has flaking putty and cracks, and level it. If you feel that it is not level, use spackle to make it smooth.

wipe the dust

Eliminate the dirt left on the wall with a damp cloth or brush. Then apply the primer primer, a liquid base that improves the adhesion and durability of the paint on the walls. Wet the roller in water, then in the base and apply the product all over the wall with top-to-bottom movements.

Make the texture on the wall

Time to texture the wall! In general, the coat will be to take part of the mass with a steel spatula or roller and make the movements according to the selected texture.

There are cases where it is recommended, with the paint dry, to sand the wall to remove excess putty. Some techniques require more than one layer of paint with intervals of hours to dry the paint. Just follow the step by step carefully and patiently.

Wait for drying time

Most textured paints take 24 hours to dry. Only after the paint is dry should you return things to their place.

What are the types of textures on the wall?

Now it’s worth knowing more about how to texture the wall and learn about the techniques that differentiate one texture from the other. Among the existing types are:

Sponged Wall in a sponged style, at the back of the kitchen.

This technique takes advantage of the pores of the sponge to give elegant and modern effects. It is made by wetting the sponge in a paint, the color of your choice, and pressing it against the wall.

Gently apply the paint to the wall with the sponge for a subtle texture and for a stronger effect, press it down harder. You can play with similar tones, as in the image above, or contrasting ones.

Grafiato Example of texture on the wall in grafiato style.

The texture on the grafiato wall is a technique that creates a surface with a grainy and scratched appearance, as in the example in the image above, made with its own acrylic mass. Use the trowel in diagonal movements to create the texture.

After application, you can change the color by applying a coat of paint. Your cracks can be smooth or stronger, depending on your choice.

Marmorato Example of the marmorato style in a kitchen wall texture.

The technique aims to leave the wall looking like marble. The first step is to paint the wall in the desired tone and use a trowel to make details with the marmorato paint.

It is necessary to make circular and zigzag movements that resemble the stone and mix tones, as in the example in the image above. Finish the marble texture with a varnish.

The technique is the same for the burnt cement texture, which resembles concrete. In it, you can bet on shades of gray.

linen effect

The technique imitates linen, with its lines and grooves, using a brush. Two coats of acrylic paint, in the selected color, with a low-pile wool roller are required. Then apply an effects gel.

With the wet gel, make irregular vertical movements and wait for it to dry. In the next coat of gel, explore the verticality. His proposal is chic and simple.

How to choose the ideal texture according to the style of the environment?

The texture on the wall helps you customize the rooms. It can convey a visual message of modernity, sophistication, rustic style and many other possibilities. We separate tips for choosing the ideal texture for different proposals:

Living Room Wall in the living room, behind the sofa, with a texture that uses burnt cement and softer graffiti techniques.

It is in these rooms that you can see everything from classic to bold wall textures. In the classic line, we have marmorate and textures reminiscent of fabrics, such as linen and suede. In more modern readings are burnt cement and grafiato, as in the image above.

Other options involve the use of the stamping roller with graphic figures, brick effect and others. They are textures that can innovate in formats and colors.

The wall behind the living room couch or rack can get this textured update. Another alternative is in front of the dining table.

The walls in discreet corners can receive this renovation and you can dare to hang an expressive picture or decorate with a mirror.

Bedroom Texture, on bedroom wall, with graffiti style.

Rooms with a modern design can gain charm with the texture on the burnt cement wall. The gray tone of this texturing is striking and pleasant.

The chosen wall can be the headboard of the bed and extend to the ceiling or in a corner of the room that you want to highlight – be it a wall with armchairs or the bedroom desk.

The grafiato is very popular and gives a rustic bedroom look. It is recommended that the grooves of this technique be softer for these rooms, as in the example in the image above.

Bathroom and toilet Wall with texture, marbled style, behind the mirror.

Marmorato is one of the strong trends in wall textures for the most luxurious bathrooms and toilets, see example in the image above. And all colors are allowed — from pastel tones to purple and black.

You can even apply two texturing techniques to neighboring or parallel walls in the same room. One wall can have graphic paintings and the other can be in grafiato molds.

Kitchen Kitchen wall with burnt cement wall texture.

One way to give a special touch to kitchen decor is with burnt cement. This wall texture has industrial inspiration.

Hall

One step to bring personality to your home is to use texture on the wall as a hallway decoration. You can convey sensations with geometric walls or freer designs. It’s a good choice for hallways close to the stairs that can have paintings and photos.

Outdoors

Do you know the garage, the barbecue, the pool area and the outside of your house? They can look stylish with the texture on the wall. The grafiato and the sponge are excellent options for these spaces.

Common mistakes when textured the wall and how to avoid them

The biggest mistakes when performing wall texture techniques are related to failures in the measurements of materials and in practice. So, pay attention to the following tips.

It is worth being careful with excess putty or paint that can cause unwanted results for wall texturing. Therefore, follow the manufacturers instructions.

It is very easy to make the pattern of the chosen technique crooked or irregular. Work in small areas at a time on the wall to minimize these flaws. If you are not succeeding, call a painter to help you.

Avoid products that could damage the texture and opt for neutral detergent or warm water for wall maintenance. Keep the wall free of moisture, such as infiltration, and beware of bumps. It is worth redoing the arrangement of furniture to protect the wall.

