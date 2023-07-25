step by step, how to request the return of 2022 of the card dollar, savings dollar and Qatar dollar

Did you use Spotify or Netflix in 2022? Did you buy video games for your PlayStation? Did you make a purchase on any foreign door-to-door sales platform? Did you travel abroad and used your debit or credit card? Did you buy dollars through your home banking? If you made any of these transactions, it is very likely that it corresponds to you the refund of income tax withholding and/or personal property tax that you have been charged.

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) has already enabled the option on its website so that those who do not pay income tax nor personal property tax can process and claim the refund of the perception.

AFIP: steps prior to the claim

1. You must have a tax code. If you do not have it, processing it is simple. You must download the MiAFIP application from your store. Once you have entered, you must click on “Request or retrieve tax code”. Have your ID handy and situate yourself in a place with good lighting and a light background, as you will be asked to scan the document’s barcode and a facial recognition test with the camera. Once these steps have been completed, you will be able to generate your tax code, which must be a 10-character alphanumeric code.

2. Enter the AFIP website and click on login. There you must place your CUIL/CUIT and the tax code generated. It is very likely that, for security reasons, you will be asked to change your tax code.

Make sure, in the explorer bar of your browser, that the opening of pop-up windows is not being blocked.

3. You must have an electronic tax address. If you do not have it, on the same website you must click on “Electronic Fiscal Address”. You may be asked to add an email and a phone number. If you do not have any registered, you must click on “Add”. A popup window will open (if it doesn’t open, check in the browser bar that the browser is not blocking it). Once both data are added, select them and continue. There you must confirm or add the tax address.

4. Inform a CBU. A search bar appears on the AFIP home page that says “What do you need?” Look for “CBU declaration” there, and once entered, check the option that indicates that such key is declared for returns.

AFIP: return request

1. In the same search bar in the AFIP home, select now “return of perceptions”. You will be redirected to another site to complete Form F.1746 – RG 4815 Refund Request.

2. Where it says “fiscal period”, you must indicate the month and year in which you made the transaction, in the YYYYMM format. Not only can you claim for transactions made in 2022. If you haven’t done them yet, you can also make applications corresponding to periods ranging from September 2020 to December 2021.

Applications must correspond to periods ranging from September 2020 to December 2021.

3. In status, put «blotter». In date of modification you should not indicate anything. Later, you click OK.

4. If there are perceptions, a list of them will appear. Click on “Select”, and then in the upper right corner do it in “Record” and then “Present”. Finally, you confirm. It will redirect you to a new site, from which you can download or print the application.

5. If you have earnings in several months, you must make a statement for each of them. To claim another month’s earnings, you can access directly clicking on “New”option located at the top left.

6. The procedures will immediately go from the “draft” status to “submitted”. You can consult by entering “return of perceptions” again, but now indicating in “presented” status.

The devaluation of the amounts that are returned is enormous, since they lack an updating mechanism and they went through many months of very high inflation.

AFIP: payment date

As established by law, the return should be made effective within a period not exceeding 60 days. In any case, it should be noted that the devaluation of the amounts that are returned is enormous, since they lack an update mechanism and they went through many months of very high inflation.

After a few days, You can check the payment dates by entering “Payment Returns” in the search bar of the AFIP website. Once you have entered, make sure that your CUIL or CUIT appears at the top right, and then click on consult, in the upper left margin.





