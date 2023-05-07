Step by step, how was the discovery of a titanosaur in Añelo, Neuquén

A new discovery of a dinosaur fossil once again set its sights on the province of Neuquén, specifically in the town of Añelo. A femur larger than a human has sparked interest among paleontologists in the area who are eagerly awaiting the discovery of a complete piece. It is a new titanosaur that will contribute more data to the paleontological history of the region.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The discovery was made in the area of ​​the northern fences of the town of Añelo, just a few kilometers from the urban area. Fabián Isaza was the neighbor who found the femur during one of his outings for physical activity. He was able to observe the piece on top of a hill.

Based on the discovery, an investigation began, which is in charge of the paleontologist of the National University of Comahue (UNCo), Juan Porfiri, together with the paleontologist Doménica Santos and the Geology student Darío López. Porfiri in dialogue with BLACK RIVER He told what is known today about the discovery and its implications.

The fossil remains of the dinosaur are being studied by Juan Porfiri, together with paleontologist Doménica Santos and Geology student Darío López.

In the first instance, Porfiri said that to get to the place they had to leave the truck about 300 meters away and approach on foot with the tools. Once there they managed to verify that it was a fossil since the piece was evident. What was surprising was that the femur “was almost intact and on the surface.”

After carrying out the first intervention to clean and recover the material, it was transferred and deposited in the Añelo Patagonian Desert Museum to then begin the corresponding investigations that will take a few months to determine if it is a new species or not.

Porfiri advanced that, in this first approach, it was possible to determine that the dinosaur femur found belongs to the family of titanosaurs. They were herbivorous animals with a long neck, a small head and robust limbs, with gregarious and oviparous habits. They were distinguished by their large size. Some were giants among giants, reaching 40 meters and weighing more than 60 tons.

On this occasion, the femur found near Añelo exceeds two meters, reaching almost 2.07 meters. It is a figure that indicates that it belongs to a giant dinosaur. “We are thinking that the specimen can greatly exceed 25 meters in length due to its dimensions, and this is extremely surprising because we would be dealing with a group of dinosaurs that is among the largest that exists,” said Porfiri.

The femur of the Añelo dinosaur is slightly smaller than that of the titanosaur Patagotitan swimmerwhich measures 2.38 meters.

At the same time, Porfiri said that Titanosaurs are the most frequently found dinosaurs in the Patagonian region, but each finding allows us to provide data on new species.

Regarding the discovery of the Titan in Añelo, he reported: “until now we know that the bones are between 83 and 85 million years old”, something that could be determined based on the geology of the place where the bone was deposited. It was also possible to know that this specimen lived during the Upper or Late Cretaceous period in a wooded environment, very different from the current one that is part of the Añelo locality.

“These large herbivorous dinosaurs were accompanied by vegetation that could feed several specimens. That is why we can say that they lived in tall, large, leafy, and much more humid vegetation,” the paleontologist reported.

The investigation is still underway and Porfiri said it could take several months. “Now we are trying to coordinate a new investigation to the site to collect more pieces and thus refine details,” he said. However, he advanced that it is very probable that due to the dimensions of the material it could be before “a new species” because, in this geological formation, “there are usually no traces of animals of such a magnitude.”

He commented: “We have to dig a little deeper to see if it is the same as another fossil known for now, it cannot be defined because they are preliminary studies.”

More work is expected to be done at the site to find more fossil remains of the individual and determine what species it is.



Porfiri said that titanosaur finds in the provinces of Neuquén, Río Negro and Chubut are sometimes quite frequent, but their novelty lies in their large size. One of the most outstanding specimens is the famous Patagotitan Mayum, which is the largest dinosaur known in the world and one of the ones that brought the most repercussions for being almost complete. That species has the largest femur known to date. The fossil remains were in the province of Chubut. The femur measured 2.38 meters and is among the largest on the planet.

Besides of Patagotitan swimmerhave also been found Argentinosaurus (in Neuquen), Puertasaurus reuili (Santa Cruz) and the Futalognkosaurus (Neuquen). “There are large specimens distributed throughout the Patagonian area and in the south of Mendoza, and finding them is extremely important from a scientific point of view and also for the development of the localities,” he said.

Fanaticism for titanosaurs

As mentioned, the femur identified near Añelo, in Neuquén, was from a titanosaur. It was part of a group of macronarian sauropod dinosaurs, which lived throughout the Cretaceous period, in what is now Asia, America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

The largest titanosaur found in Chubut is on display at the Egidio Feruglio Paleontological Museum (MEF) in Trelew. There are also crowd-drawing replicas at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, the Field Museum in Chicago and the Natural History Museum (MHN Museum of Natural History) in London.

What to do when finding a fossil remains

The UNCo paleontologist, Juan Porfiri, reported that in these cases the main thing is to notify the Police, Gendarmerie, a museum, university or the Provincial Directorate of Cultural Heritage. In this way one can go to make the evaluation of the sample respecting the corresponding protocol.

Complaints to the Provincial Directorate of Cultural Heritage can be made by going to the building located on Calle Vuelta de Obligado No. 50 in the city of Neuquén.

On the other hand, it is important to take a photo of the sample and the area of ​​the finding should not be altered, nor should the materials be taken. “These are new materials that will contribute to the knowledge of the science of the region and the local heritage.”

news news–summary news–55-81″>





