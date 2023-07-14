Step by step to make cauliflower soup, the recipe that conquered the jury in MasterChef Argentina

The kitchen reality show MasterChef Argentina little by little it is approaching its final stage and with it, the challenges that the participants must face are increasingly demanding. This Thursday, the slogan of the day was to prepare un plato «total white»that is, in which the white color predominates.

And the one who managed to stand out was Rodolfothe journalist specializing in royalty, who presented a cauliflower soup which was praised by the jury, made up of Donato de Santis, Damian Betular y Germán Martitegui.

In this way, the participant from Mexico was the winner of the day and stayed with the star at stake, a prize that if accumulated over the rest at the end of the week, allows you to avoid the dreaded elimination gala on Sundays.

Next, all the ingredients and the step by step to prepare the cauliflower soupideal for these days where low temperatures and humidity predominate.

Ingredients

– 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

– 4 garlic cloves

– ½ onion

– 1 cauliflower

– 2 cups of vegetable broth, 500 ml

– ½ teaspoon of sea salt

– Ground black pepper to taste

Preparation

1- Pour the oil into a pot along with the chopped garlic and onion.

2- Cook over medium high heat until they start to brown.

3- Chop the cauliflower, discarding the stem and leaves, and add it to the pot along with the broth and milk.

4- Cook over high heat until it starts to boil and then over medium high heat for about 15 or 20 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender.

5- Add the salt, pepper and nutritional or beer yeast and beat with a glass or hand blender.

6- We serve and decorate the soup as we want. We add peas, toasted laminated almonds, chives and more black pepper.

Source: Danza de Fogones.





