Step by step to make homemade ricotta ravioli, the dish of the night at MasterChef Argentina

This Wednesday, a new gala of MasterChef Argentina and as usual, the participants had to face new challenges, this time, to achieve the «day star«, the decoration that the jury gives to the best dish of the day and then accumulates to prevent deletion at the end of the week.

Under this modality, the cooks were distributed among those who chose a «surprise box«, with randomly selected ingredients, and the rest who had to make preparations at their choice, but with only two minutes to go through the market.

Finally, after the time allotted for the recipes and the presentation of each of themit was Achilles’ ricotta raviolithe young man from Córdoba, who ended up receiving all the praise from the juries and consequently, the star of this wednesday.

In a close duel with Maria Solanother of the participants who is also a native of Córdoba, the expert cooks, Damian Betular, Donato de Santis y Germán Martiteguithey leaned towards the closure of the program for the Achilles dish, which included a filling with cherry tomato.

Below, all the ingredients and the step-by-step to prepare the best homemade ricotta ravioli, the featured recipe this Wednesday on the gastronomic reality show that leads Wanda Nara.

The ingredients

For the filling:

– 360 gr of ricotta cheese

– 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

– The zest of two yellow lemons

For the sauce:

– 50 gr of butter

– Sage leaves

For the mass:

-300 grams of flour

– 3 eggs

Preparation

1- Put the flour on a counter and make a hole in the center, put the eggs there and with the help of a fork mix, incorporating the flour little by little until you can no longer work with the fork.

2 – Knead until the dough is completely incorporated, and when trying to press lightly with a finger you notice that the dough tends to return to its original shape.

3 – Let the covered dough rest for at least 30 minutes before stretching it.

4 – Roll out the dough until you get some thin sheets.

5 – In a bowl, mix the cheeses and the lemon zest.

6 – Place some small balls on the dough leaving a distance of at least two fingers between one and the other.

7 – With the help of your fingers, wet the edges glued to the filling.

8 – Place a sheet of pasta on top, close the ravioli taking care not to leave air inside the dough.

9- With the help of a cutter or a knife, cut the ravioli evenly.

10 – Put enough water to boil and salt the water.

11- Boil the ravioli for 6 minutes or until al dente.

12- In a frying pan place the butter and once melted place the sage leaves, cook for 3 minutes, put the cooked ravioli in the butter and cook them for about 3 more minutes.





