STEP in Chaco: the candidate of liberalism did not reach 3% and was in fifth place

The candidate for governor of Chaco Alfredo Rodríguez, who ran for the PASO elections as Javier Milei’s candidate, obtained only 2.75% of the votes in the provisional scrutiny. From Freedom AdvancesHowever, they clarified this Monday that the candidate was not authorized to carry the LLA seal and did not have the support of Milei, who in fact did not travel to Chaco to support him, as he did with the candidate Bussi from Tucumán.

By comparing the number of blank votes to the votes received by the candidate using the name Freedom Advances to compete in the provincial elections, it appears that this type of vote far exceeded those received by Rodríguez. With 96% of polling stations counted, there were 47,906 blank votes compared to almost 15,000 of Milei’s candidate. Meanwhile, the Libertarios en Acción list, whose leaders who vindicate Milei, obtained 1.8% of the votes.

Another political group called Libertarians in Action He also publicly supported Javier Milei, although under another name and also without the public support of the libertarian deputy and economist. But in that case the votes were less: with 9,373 in total, the percentage of votes that this space received barely reached 1.77%.

The results of liberalism

Milei surrounded by followers, a panorama without electoral reflection.

In previous elections, Javier Milei’s party lost in La Rioja, where his chosen Martín Menem got 15.5% of the votes and in Tucumán, where Ricardo Bussi got 3.19%. Both names were openly supported by the libertarian leader who later decided to withdraw and concentrate on his strategy at the national level. But they still lost.

The biggest failure, or the least expected, could be that of Tucuman. Milei traveled to that province and showed herself as a rockstarsurrounded by a crowd of people who went to support him and listen to his support for Bussi, son of the repressor who ruled the province during the 90’s.

There were photos together and even a spot in which both expressed themselves in favor of the free carrying of arms, but it was not enough to receive votes from a good portion of the electorate.

bad week for the libertarian

La Libertad Avanza got 2.75% in Chaco.

This week, Milei added disagreements with the journalist from Neuquén Carlos Eguia, who knew how to be the chosen man in that province. In his program, the radio host came out with a cascade of insults and disqualifications against the candidate for president: he pointed him out for having defrauded his militants in the provincefor not having paid anything and even because he allegedly asked for charges for the space.

“He, who talks so much about the caste, about the jets of politicians, is the first jet, because the first thing they did after the (provincial) elections was to call me to ask me for positions in the Neuquén Legislature. Yes, they are listening to me Well, they called me and told me: “You have to give me a position, and make it the best.” I told him: ‘But you’re kidding me, aren’t you?’. But how am I going to give you a job, who lives in Buenos Aires? If you want, you come here, you move and we see what you are going to work for. That’s where everything began to rot, approximately 20 days ago,” Eguía said.

In addition, in the week that ended it was also known that Milei was left without her candidate for governor in the province of Buenos Aires. It is worth noting that the election of the mayor of Chivilcoy, Guillermo Britoshad not been made official, but the libertarian candidate had already elected him. However, the chosen one decided to withdraw from the race.

“I am not going to be a candidate for governor for La Libertad Avanza. mercy He didn’t know me and he never called me, but he spoke well of me in the media,” Britos said at a news conference.

